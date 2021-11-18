Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal likely to remain choppy, buy on corrections

Representational image.

Global Gold prices edged up on November 18 as the dollar eased and US bond yields retreated from a three-week high, lifting bullion’s appeal.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold contracts were up 0.14 percent to Rs 49,109 for 10 grams at 9.45 am. Silver futures gained 0.28 percent to Rs 66,419 a kilogram.

The dollar, which moves against gold, remained sideways due to an FOMC member's speech this week. However, dollar is trading in positive territory and is expected to advance further which may put some pressure on precious metals. Gold has resistance at Rs 49,450 and selling pressure is expected from its near resistance levels. Silver has resistance at Rs 67,200 and is likely to test Rs 66,000 levels, said Abhishek Chauhan, Head of Commodity & Currency at Swastika Investmart.

Manoj Kumar Jain, Prithvi Finmart Commodity Research

Gold and silver rebounded again on Wednesday. Both the precious metals settled on a positive note in the international markets. Gold December futures contract settled at $1870.20 per troy ounce with a gain of 0.87% and silver December futures contract settled at $25.17 per troy ounce with a gain of 0.91%. We expect gold and silver prices to remain firm and continue its positive momentum in the upcoming sessions. Gold could test $1892 per troy ounce and silver could test $25.80 per troy ounce in the upcoming sessions. Gold has support at $1858-1844 per troy ounce and resistance at $1884-1892 per troy ounce; silver has support at $24.94-24.70 per troy ounce and resistance at $25.50-25.80 per troy ounce.

At MCX, gold has support at Rs 49,100-48,920 and resistance at Rs 49,550-49,770 while silver has support at Rs 66,200-65,800 and resistance at 67,100-67,700 levels. We suggest buying gold around Rs 49,200 with a stop loss of Rs 48,950 for target of Rs 49,700 and silver around Rs 66,300 with a stop loss of Rs 65,800 for target of Rs 67,500.

Manoj Dalmia, Founder and Director- Proficient Equities

Several technical evidences pointing out that Gold will likely remain pretty bullish in near future. The adjoined weekly chart of MCX Dec contract shows that the intermediate downtrend had terminated early October with a falling wedge pattern. The breakout was accompanied by good volume as well.

The short term target for gold is now Rs 50,500 (which is the May high). Year-end as well generally tend to be bullish for gold which fits nicely with present price action. Corrections will therefore be buying opportunities in gold with stop loss at supports around Rs 48,870 and Rs 48,200.

Ravi Singh, Vice President & Head of Research at ShareIndia

Gold in MCX is approaching resistance of Rs 49,500 and in COMEX $1880 on daily basis. An upside breakout in gold is expected in coming days. Till then, we expect gold to be in consolidation mode. Any fresh triggers may give a momentum to gold prices else the choppy trade may sustain for few more trading sessions. Dips on buying is recommended at this level.

Buy zone near - Rs 49,000 for target of Rs 49,500

Sell zone below - Rs 48,800 for target of Rs 48,500

Amit Khare, AVP- Research Commodities, Ganganagar Commodity

Yesterday we saw some buying in Bullions at lower levels which may continue for next few trading sessions, As per technical chart, overall structure of gold and silver are looking positive, momentum indicator RSI is also indicating the same on the daily chart. Traders are advised to create fresh longs on small dips near given support levels. Traders should focus important technical levels.

December gold closing price Rs 49,292, Support 1 - Rs 49,100, Support 2 - Rs 48,900, Resistance 1 - Rs 49,400, Resistance 2 - Rs 49,725

December silver closing price Rs 66,625, Support 1 - Rs 66,200, Support 2 - Rs 65,500, Resistance 1 - Rs 67,000, Resistance 2 - Rs 67,500

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.