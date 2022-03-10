Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal likely to hold key support of $1,850 amid fall in oil prices, rise in bond yields

Gold, Gold Prices, Yellow Metal

Gold shed over 3%, as a retreat in oil prices helped riskier assets stage a comeback following sharp declines spurred by the Ukraine war. Spot gold fell 2.8% to $1,995.55 per ounce by 15:54 GMT, snapping a four-session rally that took it to within reach of the August 2020 all-time high. US gold futures fell 2.2% to $1,999.40.

At 9.39 am, gold contracts shed 0.46 percent at Rs 52,500 for 10 gram on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) and silver slipped 0.33 percent at Rs 69,343 a kilogram.

Gold saw one of the worst falls of 3% yesterday on the back of oil retreat after Saudi Arabia assurance to increase supply. Increase in bond yields also pressurised the yellow metal and dented the safe haven demand. Investors await the latest inflation reading on Thursday in the form of the February consumer price index. The US Federal Reserve is scheduled to announce its next policy statement on March 16, said Vidit Garg, Director, MyGoldKart.

Technically on charts, support is placed at $1967 and $1950 below which we can witness $1920 kind of levels while strong resistance is now at $1984 and $2000. On the daily charts, RSI has shown strong divergence on downside while on intraday charts Moving Averages cross under are showing downtrend to continue with some bounces to be used as sell opportunity, he said.

Trading Strategy

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities

Gold and silver plunged on Wednesday after Russia and Ukraine said for de-escalation. Global equity markets showed solid strength and profit taking was seen in safe-haven assets. The dollar index also plunged more than 1%.However, global inflation concerns, geo-political tensions and lower growth prospects could support precious metals at lower levels.

We expect gold could hold its key support level of $1880 per troy ounce and silver could also hold $24.80 per troy ounce in today’s session. Gold has support at $1962-1942, while resistance at $2000-2021 per troy ounce. Silver has support at $25.48-24.92, while resistance is at $26.10-26.56 per troy ounce. In INR terms gold has support at Rs51,780–50,910, while resistance is at Rs53,415–54,084. Silver has support at Rs68,380- 67,050 while resistance is at Rs 72,174–73,890.

Manoj Kumar Jain of Prithvi Finmart Commodity Research

Gold and silver crashed amid possible de-escalation of war between Russia-Ukraine. Both the precious metals settled on a weaker note in the international markets and in the domestic markets as well. We expect gold to hold its key support level of $1850 per troy ounce and silver could also hold $25 per troy ounce in today’s session. Gold has support at $1865-1850 per troy ounce and resistance at $2000-2022 per troy ounce while silver has support at $25.55-25.00 per troy ounce and resistance at $26.20-26.66 per troy ounce.

At MCX, gold has support at Rs 52440-52100 and resistance at Rs 53000-53500 while silver has support at Rs 68800-68200 and resistance at Rs 70100-70700. We suggest buying silver on dips around Rs 68500 with a stop loss of Rs 67900 for target of Rs 69800.

Ravi Singh-Vice President and Head of Research - ShareIndia

Gold prices witnessed its biggest fall this week as the Ukraine president said he is open to "compromise" on the status of two breakaway pro-Russian territories that Putin recognized as independent. However, the underlying trend is still upwards and gold may again move towards Rs 55000 levels anytime soon.

Buy zone above Rs 53000 for target of Rs 53500

Sell zone below Rs 52500 for target of Rs 52300

Amit Khare, AVP- Research Commodities, Ganganagar Commodity

Market is very volatile now a days due to Russia-Ukraine crisis, so small traders should avoid trade for some more days. As per technical chart, gold and silver charts are showing some profit booking and trading at overbought zone and making a top, profit booking may continue in bullions on the higher side. Momentum indicator RSI is also indicating the same on the hourly as well as daily chart, so only risky traders are advised to create fresh short positions near given resistance levels. Traders should focus on important technical levels.

April Gold closing price Rs 52745, Support 1 - Rs 52000, Support 2 - Rs 51300, Resistance 1 - Rs 53000, Resistance 2 - Rs 53600.

May Silver closing price Rs 69575, Support 1 - Rs 68500, Support 2 - Rs 67500, Resistance 1 - Rs 70000, Resistance 2 - Rs 70700.

