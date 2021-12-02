MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Contest Alert:1 day left to win Amazon vouchers worth Rs 5000. Take the MCPRO Quiz today to grab yours!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal likely to be range-bound at Rs 47,700-48,200; buy on dips

MCX gold contracts are up 0.43 percent to Rs 47,783 for 10 grams at 9.51am on December 2, while silver futures drop 1.12 percent to Rs 60,772 a kilogram

Sandip Das
December 02, 2021 / 10:13 AM IST
Gold,Gold prices

Gold,Gold prices


A strengthening dollar left gold a little dimmed on December 2, as investors assessed how the central banks would respond to a surging inflation and concerns over economic growth, spurred by the threat of omicron coronavirus.


On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold contracts were up 0.43 percent to Rs 47,783 for 10 grams at 9.51am on December 2. Silver futures fell 1.12 percent to Rs 60,772 a kilogram.


Gold and silver showed mixed trend on Wednesday. Both the precious metals settled on a mixed note in the international markets. Gold February futures contract settled at $1,784.30 per troy ounce with a gain of 0.44 percent and silver March futures contract settled at $22.34 per troy ounce with a loss of 2.08 percent. This week’s US job report will give further directions to precious metals, said Manoj Kumar Jain of Prithvi Finmart Commodity Research.


Gold has support at $1,772-1,758 per troy ounce and resistance at $1,796-1,810 per troy ounce, while silver has support at $22.10-21.84 per troy ounce and resistance at $22.55-23.00 per troy ounce. At MCX, gold has support at Rs 47,700-47,480 and resistance at Rs 48,055-48,300, while silver has support at Rs 60,900-60,500 and resistance at Rs 61,660-62,220.


“We suggest buying gold around Rs 47,700 with a stop loss at Rs 47,480 for target of Rs 48,055,” he said.

Close

Related stories


Track Live Gold prices here


Trading Strategy


Ravi Singh, Vice-President & Head of Research, ShareIndia


Gold retreated after the testimony of Fed Chair Jerome Powell before the US Senate Banking Committee said the Fed is likely to discuss speeding up its tapering of large-scale bond purchases at its next meeting. Powell’s comments also helped firm up the dollar, further weighing on gold as it increases the metal’s cost to buyers holding other currencies. We expect gold to trade sideways in the range of Rs 47,700-48,200 this week.


Buy zone above - Rs 48,000 for target of Rs 48,300
Sell zone below - Rs 47,700 for target of Rs 47,500


Amit Khare, AVP- Research Commodities, Ganganagar Commodity


We see huge volatility in bullions and this may continue through December. The current levels are the best prices for short-term investors. As per technical chart, overall structure of gold and silver looks positive, momentum indicator RSI also indicates the same on the hourly chart and trading at oversold zone. So, short-term investors are advised to create fresh longs in small dips near given support levels, traders should focus important technical levels.


February Gold closing price Rs 47,875, Support 1 - Rs 47,650, Support 2 - Rs 47,500, Resistance 1 - Rs 48,100, Resistance 2 - Rs 48,370.


March Silver closing price Rs 61,307, Support 1 - Rs 60,800, Support 2 - Rs 60,400, Resistance 1 - Rs 61,725, Resistance 2 - Rs 62,225.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

Sandip Das
Tags: #Commodities
first published: Dec 2, 2021 10:13 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.