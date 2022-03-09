Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal in over-bought zone, likely to remain volatile amid Russia-Ukraine war

Gold prices, Precious Metals

Gold prices fell on March 9 in the international markets weighed down by a stronger dollar and rising US Treasury yields, while palladium gained on supply worries as western countries ramped up sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

At 9.43am, gold contracts jumped 1.37 percent at Rs 54,965 for 10 grams on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) and silver spiked 2.21 percent at Rs 72,960 a kilogram.

Gold and silver rallied on Tuesday after the US banned Russian oil and gas imports. However, gold and silver were off the the day's highs after a statement from President Volodymyr Zelenski that Ukraine was no longer seeking to be a member of NATO.

Global equity markets rallied and profit-taking was seen in both precious metals from higher levels. Gold prices hit $2078.80 per troy ounce and silver reached $27.495 per troy ounce before it cooled off, said Rahul Kalantri, VP - Commodities, Mehta Equities.

We expect both the precious metals to remain volatile in today’s session but hold its support levels. Gold has support at $2,024-1,995, while resistance is at $2,064-2,082 per troy ounce. Silver has support at $26.40-26.00, while resistance is at $27.14-27.55 per troy ounce. In rupee terms, gold has support at Rs 53,154–52,450, while resistance is at Rs 55,440–56,240. Silver has support at Rs 69,650- 68,420, while resistance is at Rs 73,000–74,180, he added.

Trading Strategy

Ravi Singh, Vice President and Head of Research, ShareIndia

The war has increased the safe-haven demand for gold, while investors have become more risk-averse and have continued selling equities. Gold prices are making new highs day by day and the inflation fears has added more fuel to its rally.

Buy zone near Rs 54,000 for target of Rs 54,500

Sell zone below Rs 53,800 for target of Rs 53,500

Amit Khare, AVP- Research Commodities, Ganganagar Commodity

Market is very volatile now a days due to Russia Ukraine crisis, So small traders should avoid trade for some more days. As per technical chart, gold and silver charts are showing some profit booking and trading at overbought zone, any time we can see huge profit booking in bullions. Momentum indicator RSI is also indicating the same on the hourly as well as daily chart, so only risky traders are advised to create fresh short positions near given resistance levels, traders should focus important technical levels.

April Gold closing price Rs 54,224, Support 1 - Rs 54,000, Support 2 - Rs 53,000, Resistance 1 - Rs 55,000, Resistance 2 - Rs 55,555.

May Silver closing price Rs 71,385, Support 1 - Rs 71,000, Support 2 - Rs 69,600, Resistance 1 - Rs 73,200, Resistance 2 - Rs 73,700.

Manoj Kumar Jain of Prithvi Finmart Commodity Research

Gold and silver extended their gains and hit 18-month and eight-month highs, respectively. Both the precious metals gained in the international markets. Global inflation concerns are supporting safe haven buying in precious metals. We expect both precious metals to remain volatile in today’s session but hold its support levels. Gold has support at $2,022-2,000 per troy ounce and resistance at $2,060-2,078 per troy ounce while silver has support at $26.55-26.20 per troy ounce and resistance at $27.20-27.55 per troy ounce.

At MCX, gold has support at Rs 53,800-53,440 and resistance at Rs 54,600-55,000 while silver has support at Rs 70,700-70,000 and resistance at Rs 72,200-73,000. We suggest buying gold on dips around Rs 53,800 with a stop loss below Rs 53,440 on a closing basis for target of Rs 54,600. Buy silver around Rs 70,700 with a stop loss below Rs 69,900 on a closing basis for target of Rs 72,800.

Disclaimer:The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​