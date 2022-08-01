English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

    Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal holds steady on safe-haven buying

    Gold and silver gained in the previous week on downbeat US economic data and strength in the euro

    Sandip Das
    August 01, 2022 / 10:17 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image


    Gold was trading lower in India on August 1 morning even as it held steady in the international market, hovering near a more than three-week high scaled in the previous session, helped by a weaker dollar and lower bond yields.

    Spot gold held its ground at $1,755.59 per troy ounce after hitting its highest since July 6 at $1,767.79 on July 29. US gold futures eased 0.2 percent to $1,779 an ounce.

    At 9.39 am, gold contracts were trading 0.29 percent lower on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 51,279 for 10 grams and silver shed 0.65 percent at Rs 57,991 a killogram.

    Track Live Gold Prices Here

    Trading Strategy

    Close

    Related stories

    Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities

    Gold prices were trading steady on August 1, with spot gold prices at Comex flat near $1,765 in the morning trade. Earlier, gold rose on economic slowdown worries and a weaker dollar, which boosted safe-haven buying. The dollar index was trading around 0.23 percent down in the morning trade.

    We expect gold prices to trade sideways to up for the day, with Comex Spot gold support at $1,754 and resistance at $1,780 an ounce.

    MCX October gold support lies at Rs 51,200 and resistance at Rs 51,900 per 10 gram.

    Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities

    Gold and silver gained last week after the release of downbeat US economic data and strength in the euro.

    The uptick in bullion was also supported by a weaker dollar and declining treasury yields that saw prices hit a three-week high and helped the haven assets on pace for a second straight weekly gain.

    Gold has support at $1,751-17,40, while resistance is at $1,774-1,782. Silver has support at $19.88-19.65, while resistance is at $20.40-20.55.

    In rupee terms, gold has support at Rs 51,150–50,820, while resistance is at Rs 51,680–51,840. Silver has support at Rs 57,550-56,940, while resistance is at Rs 58,980–59,510.

    Ravi Singh, Vice President and Head of Research,  ShareIndia

    Gold prices rebounded after the US Federal Reserve’s tone towards rate hike changed from hawkish to mild- hawkish and weak US GDP data in the second successive quarter pulled down the dollar index.

    The demand for safe-haven asset has revived among investors. Bond yields also fell on softening of the dollar index and weak GDP data.

    Buy zone above Rs 51,550 for a target of Rs 51,900

    Sell zone below Rs 51,300 for a target of Rs 51,000

    Amit Khare, AVP- Research Commodities, Ganganagar Commodity

    Both gold and silver prices have spiked dramatically over the last two weeks and accelerated their upward momentum over the last two days.

    Gold and silver have moved to new multi-week highs in response to three major reports and events that have confirmed what the American public has been acutely aware of for some time.

    The overall chart structure is weak for the bullion, so investors should book their long positions in bullions and risky traders can create fresh short positions near given resistance levels. Traders should focus on these important technical levels:

    October Gold closing price Rs 51626, Support 1 - Rs 51,400, Support 2 - Rs 51,100, Resistance 1 - Rs 51,850 and Resistance 2 - Rs 52,150.

    September Silver closing price Rs 58,370, Support 1 - Rs 57,800, Support 2 - Rs 56,900, Resistance 1 - Rs 59,000 and Resistance 2 - Rs 59,500.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
    Sandip Das
    Tags: #Commodities #Gold
    first published: Aug 1, 2022 10:17 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.