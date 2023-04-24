 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal a tad down as fear of US rate hikes jitters investors

Moneycontrol News
Apr 24, 2023 / 12:20 PM IST

Manoj Kumar Jain of Prithvi Finmart suggests buying MCX gold on dips around Rs 59,600 per 10 grams with a stop loss of Rs 59,330 for the target of Rs 60,060.

Gold has been declining for the last two weeks as hawkish comments by US Fed officials have raised expectations that the central bank is likely to increase interest rates at its upcoming meetings.

Gold prices in domestic and international markets fell as fears about more interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve dented the outlook for the yellow metal.

In both global and domestic markets, gold prices had fallen below their key price levels. On COMEX, the price of the yellow metal has fallen below the key figure of $2,000 per ounce, while on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India, the June gold contract has dipped below the psychologically important level of Rs 60,000 per 10 grams.

At 11.07 am, the COMEX gold price was at $1,988.30 per ounce, down 0.1 percent from the previous close. The June MCX contract was also 0.1 percent lower at Rs 59,787 per 10 grams.

