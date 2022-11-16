 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gold Prices Today: Volatility on the cards, yellow metal may find support at Rs 52,570-52,350

Sandip Das
Nov 16, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST

Prices of precious metals may remain range-bound today however bounce in prices is expected from the support levels. Gold has support at Rs 52400 and resistance at Rs 53200. Silver has support at Rs 61000 and resistance at Rs 63200, said Nirpendra Yadav of Swastika Investmart.

Gold prices steadied near a three-month peak on Wednesday in the international markets as signs of cooling US inflation boosted bets for smaller rate hikes, while reports around Russian missiles killing two people in Poland led to some demand for safe-haven assets.

Spot gold held its ground at $1,776.50 per ounce, as of 0103 GMT, after hitting its highest since August 15 in the previous session. US gold futures rose 0.2 percent at $1,780.40 per ounce.

At 09:44 am, gold contracts were trading 0.53 percent higher on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 53,025 for 10 grams and silver added 0.44 percent at Rs 61,864 a kilogram.

Trading Strategy

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities