Gold Prices Today: Volatility on cards after Fed minutes as investors eye US economic data

Sandip Das
Feb 23, 2023 / 09:38 AM IST

According to Manoj Kumar Jain, Prithvi Finmart Commodity Research, gold has support at Rs 55,920-55,660 and resistance at Rs 56,300-56,550 while silver has support at Rs 65,000-64,400 and resistance at Rs 65,950-66,300. He suggests selling gold on rise around Rs 56,250.

Gold prices ticked lower on Thursday in the international markets after minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting indicated that the US central bank may keep the interest rates higher for longer to curb inflation.

Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,823.69 per ounce, as of 0039 GMT. US gold futures slipped 0.5 percent to $1,833.10.

At 9:24am, gold was down 0.39 percent on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 55,862 for 10 grams, while silver was trading lower by 0.37 percent at Rs 65,199 per kilogram.

