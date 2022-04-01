Gold Prices Today: Volatile trade likely ahead of US jobs data, stalled Ukraine truce

Representative Image

Gold prices eased on April 1 in the international markets, widening their weekly losses as a stronger dollar outweighed safe-haven demand fuelled by a lack of progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks, while investors awaited March US jobs data for policy tightening clues.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold contracts were flat and trading at Rs 51,584 for 10 gram at 10am and silver shed 0.23 percent to Rs 67,335 a kilogram.

Gold prices went up yesterday after Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened on Thursday to halt contracts supplying Europe with a third of its gas unless they are paid in ruble, his strongest economic riposte so far to crushing Western sanctions over his invasion of Ukraine and dollar index moved higher from a near one-month low, making gold more expensive for other currency holders.

Investors will be looking forward to the March US jobs data, due later in the day, for wage inflation and cues on the monetary policy stance of the Federal Reserve going forward.

"Technically, a range of $1,932 to $1,941 remains no-trading-zone for Spot Gold, whereas if the range breaks then traders can look to short below downside and long above upside," said Vidit Garg, Director, MyGoldKart.

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities

Gold and silver on March 31 showed very high volatility, precious metals opened on a weaker note but lower level buying were seen in mid-trading session after disappointing Chinese manufacturing PMI data and rising unemployment claims in United States but prices slipped from their highs once again in the later evening session after The dollar index gained and crude oil prices slipped to $100 per barrel.

We expect both Precious metals to remain volatile in today’s session ahead of the US non-farm employment and ISM manufacturing Data. Gold has support at $1,916-1,904, while resistance at $1,940-1,950, silver has support at $24.55- 24.10, while resistance is at $25.20-25.45.

In rupee terms, gold has support at Rs 51,720–51,450, while resistance is at Rs 52,340–52,550. Silver has support at Rs 66,920- 66,430, while resistance is at Rs 67,980–68,350.

Manoj Kumar Jain, Prithvi Finmart Commodity Research

Gold and silver showed very high volatility on Thursday and slipped from their highs amid gains in the dollar index and weakness in crude oil. Both the precious metals settled on a slightly positive note in the international markets.

We expect both the precious metals to remain volatile in today’s session ahead of the US non-farm employment and ISM manufacturing data. Gold is expected to hold $1,900 per troy ounce and silver could also hold $24.55 per troy ounce levels. Gold has support at $1,922-1,908 per troy ounce and resistance at $1,945-1,958 per troy ounce, while silver has support at $24.84-24.55 per troy ounce and resistance at $25.55-25.80 per troy ounce.

At MCX, gold has support at Rs 51,950-51,720 and resistance at Rs 52,350-52,580, while silver has support at Rs 66,900-66,500 and resistance at Rs 67,950-68,400. We suggest buying silver on dips around Rs 67,000 with a stop loss of Rs 66,400 on a closing basis for target of Rs 68,200.

Amit Khare, AVP- Research Commodities, Ganganagar Commodity

Gold and silver showed some short covering rally on March 31, on MCX, June gold contracts closed up by 0.75 percent at Rs 52,166 for 10 grams. Market is very volatile now a days due to Russia Ukraine crisis. As per technical chart, gold and silver are showing weakness, momentum indicator RSI is also indicating the same on the hourly as well as daily chart. Traders are advised to create fresh sell positions near given resistance levels. Traders should focus important technical levels.

June Gold closing price Rs 52,166, Support 1 - Rs 51,700, Support 2 - Rs 51,250, Resistance 1 - Rs 52,200, Resistance 2 - Rs 52,600.

May Silver closing price Rs 67,487, Support 1 - Rs 67,000, Support 2 - Rs 66,600, Resistance 1 - Rs 67,800, Resistance 2 - Rs 68,300.

