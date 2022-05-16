Gold Prices Today: Upside for yellow metal to remain capped amid strong dollar; high inflation to lend support

Gold prices on Monday rose in international markets above the more-than-three-month low level hit in the previous session, as a weaker dollar outweighed pressure from higher US Treasury yields. Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,815.69 per ounce as of 0057 GMT. US gold futures gained 0.2% to $1,812.20.

At 9:37 am, gold contracts were up 0.17 percent at Rs 49,957 for 10 gram on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), while silver added 0.47 percent at Rs 59,610 a kilogram.

Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities

Gold prices saw weak trading on Monday with spot prices at COMEX near $1810 per ounce in morning. Gold prices traded under pressure on stronger dollar reporting a fourth weekly decline. Traders and investors weighed on aggressive rate hike in coming months while weaker Chinese yuan is also boosting buying in dollar and thus lowering demand for gold.

We expect gold prices to trade sideways to down for the day with COMEX spot gold support at $1790 and resistance at $1830 per ounce. MCX Gold June support lies at Rs 49700 and resistance at Rs 50200 per 10 gram.

Ravi Singh - Vice President and Head of Research - ShareIndia

Gold may witness some more correction to trade near the levels of Rs 49500 in coming weeks. Higher inflation and geopolitical volatility are supporting gold prices but various physical tightening measures by central banks to curb inflation and stronger dollar are pushing gold to lower levels. Investors may go long on gold around Rs 49500 - 50000 levels for long term gains.

Buy zone above Rs 50100 for target of Rs 50400

Sell zone below Rs 49800 for target of Rs 49500

Amit Khare, AVP- Research Commodities, Ganganagar Commodity

Gold and silver prices showed mixed movement on May 13. On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), June gold contracts closed down by 0.60% at Rs 49,873 for 10 grams. July contract Silver futures closed at Rs 59,332 a kilogram, up 0.99%. As per technical chart, gold and silver are trading at highly oversold zone and any time we can see a huge short covering rally; momentum indicator RSI is also indicating the same on the hourly as well as daily chart. So traders are advised to create fresh buy positions near given support levels and should focus on important technical levels.

June Gold closing price Rs 49873, Support 1 - Rs 49800, Support 2 - Rs 49500, Resistance 1 - Rs 50050, Resistance 2 - Rs 50200.

July Silver closing price Rs 59332, Support 1 - Rs 59000, Support 2 - Rs 58500, Resistance 1 - Rs 60100, Resistance 2 - Rs 61000.

