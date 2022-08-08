Gold Prices Today: Strong US jobs data to weigh in on yellow metal, support around Rs 51,500

Gold prices were flat on Monday in the international markets after solid US jobs report last week boosted the prospect of aggressive interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve, lifting the dollar and bond yields. Spot gold was flat at $1,774.09 per ounce, as of 0121 GMT, after dropping 1 percent in the previous session. US gold futures were steady at $1,790.60.

At 9:44am, gold contracts were trading 0.05 percent lower on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 51,850 for 10 grams and silver added 0.07 percent at Rs 57,404 a kilogram.

Precious metals gave up all the two days' consecutive gain as the US job report stood twice stronger than forecasted. US dollar, which moves opposite to gold prices, gained 0.82 percent on Friday may put pressure on precious metals today. However geopolitical tension between China and Taiwan may support the prices of gold at lower levels. Technically, after a marginal correction in precious metals, prices may rebound from support levels. Gold has support at Rs 51600 and resistance at Rs 52100. Silver has support at Rs 56000 and resistance at Rs 58000, said Nirpendra Yadav, Senior Commodity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart.

Trading Strategy

Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities

Gold prices traded steady on Monday with spot gold prices at COMEX were trading near $1,773 per ounce in the morning trade. Gold prices capped upside after stronger than expected US job market data which has raised expectations of aggressive Fed rate hikes.

We expect gold prices to trade sideways to down for the day with COMEX Spot gold support at $1,760 and resistance at $1,786 per ounce. MCX Gold October support lies at Rs. 51,500 and resistance at Rs. 52,100 per 10 grams.

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities

Gold and silver prices fell sharply in the evening session on Friday, after the announcement of a surprisingly strong U.S. employment report which raised concerns that the US Federal Reserve would maintain its hawkish stance in its monetary policy tightening measures to contain inflation. The U.S. dollar index and U.S. Treasury yields jumped on the jobs news, which in turn pulled down gold and silver prices. The global equity markets were mixed but crude oil showed a steep fall last week due to demand concerns which also led to a correction in the precious metals.

Gold has support at $1761-1752, while resistance is at $1780-1792. Silver has support at $19.68-19.55, while resistance is at $20.22-20.45. In rupee terms gold has support at Rs 51640–51,510, while resistance is at Rs 52,180–52,440. Silver has support at Rs 56,850-56,340, while resistance is at Rs 57,780–58,210.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​