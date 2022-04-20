Gold Prices Today: Strong US dollar, stable global markets to retain pressure on yellow metals

Representative Image

Gold prices eased on Wednesday in the international markets following a sharp drop in the previous session, as elevated US Treasury yields continued to pull investors away from zero-yield bullion.

At 9.42am, on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold contracts were down 0.69 percent, trading at Rs 52,383 for 10 grams, while silver fell 0.82 percent to Rs 68,203 a kilogram.

The strong US dollar index, which is trading at two-year highs, has kept precious metals under pressure, making gold and silver prices more expensive for holders of other currencies. The yield on US Treasury bonds increased to 2.9 percent, lowering demand for precious metals.

Brent crude oil prices tumbled more than 5 percent yesterday as the IMF lowered its global growth prediction from 3.8 percent to 3.6 percent, putting pressure on precious metals prices along with crude oil. The IMF's greater inflation prediction, on the other hand, would keep gold and silver prices low. Gold has a support level at Rs 52,400 and a resistance level at Rs 53,400, said Nirpendra Yadav, Senior Commodity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart.

Track Live Gold Prices Here

Trading Strategy

Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities

COMEX gold trades modestly lower near $1950/oz weighed down by persistent rise in US dollar and bond yields as Fed officials maintained hawkish stance while economic data and corporate earnings results showed stability in the economy. Gold is also pressurized by some recovery in US equity market as market players geared for earnings season. However, supporting price is Russia-Ukraine fighting, inflation concerns and concerns about Chinese economy. ETF flows also show strong investor interest. Gold rallied sharply in last few days which fizzled out near $2000/oz level and we are now seeing some correction which may extend further amid persistent strength in US dollar and stability in equities.

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities

Gold and silver prices on April 19 were sharply lower after both metals hit five-week highs on Monday. Solid losses in the crude oil market and rising US Treasury yields on this day also worked against the precious metals market bulls. In international markets, gold future was down $26.90 at $1,959.60 and silver was down $0.775 at $25.37 an ounce. In domestic market also Gold was down Rs512 at Rs52,760 and Silver was down Rs 1176 at Rs68,800. The gold market continues to see some modest technical selling pressure, but has largely ignored stronger than expected US housing construction data. Higher global inflation and weakness in global equity markets supporting safe-haven buying of precious metals.

We expect both precious metals to remain volatile, short-term momentum has turned negative but medium-term momentum is still positive. Gold has support at $1938-1922, while resistance at $1962-1972. Silver has support at $24.78- 24.55, while resistance is at $25.30-25.48. In rupee terms gold has support at Rs 52,420–52,250, while resistance is at Rs 52,950–53,110. Silver has support at Rs 68,210- 67,770 while resistance is at Rs 68,980–69,350.

Manoj Kumar Jain, Prithvi Finmart Commodity Research

Gold and silver slipped from their highs on Tuesday due to strength in the dollar and US bond yields. Both the precious metals settled on a weaker note in the international markets. Gold June futures contract settled at $1959.00 per troy ounce with a loss of 1.40% and silver May futures contract settled at $25.39 per troy ounce with a loss of 2.90%. Both precious metals also settled on a weaker note in the domestic markets.

We expect both the precious metals to remain volatile and continue to hold their support levels. Gold is expected to hold $1922 per troy ounce and silver could hold $25.00 per troy ounce on a closing basis. Gold has support at $1934-1922 per troy ounce and resistance at $1970-1984 per troy ounce while silver has support at $25.00-24.70 per troy ounce and resistance at $25.66-26.00 per troy ounce.

At MCX, gold has support at Rs 52550-52330 and resistance at Rs 52900-53080 while silver has support at Rs 68400-67900 and resistance at Rs 69220-69800 levels. We suggest to wait for some corrective dips in both precious metals around given support levels for making fresh positions.

Disclaimer:The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes