Gold Prices Today: Strong US dollar, hawkish Fed likely to put pressure on yellow metal, support around Rs 55,600

Sandip Das
Feb 22, 2023 / 10:02 AM IST

Day trend in bullion may remain range-bound, with selling pressure at the upper end of the range. Gold has resistance at Rs 56,500 and support at Rs 55,600. Silver has resistance at Rs 66,500 and support at Rs 64,700, said Nirpendra Yadav, Senior Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart.

Gold prices inched up on Wednesday in the international markets as investors awaited the minutes of the US Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting that could offer clues on further interest rate hikes.

Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,836.43 per ounce, as of 0056 GMT. US gold futures firmed 0.2 percent to $1,845.20.

At 09:51 am, gold was down 0.04 percent on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 56,144 for 10 grams, while silver was trading lower by 0.3 percent at Rs 65,851 per kilogram.

