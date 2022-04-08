Gold Prices Today: Soaring inflation to lend support to yellow metal, aggressive US Fed to cap gains

Gold was trading flat in the Indian market on April 8 and remained trapped in a tight range in the international markets as the dollar firmed on prospects of aggressive interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve, partially offsetting safe-haven demand fuelled by the lingering Russia-Ukraine conflict.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold contracts were down 0.14 percent, trading at Rs 51,825 for 10 grams at 9.42 am, while silver was up 0.01 percent at Rs 66,770 a kilogram.

Overheated inflation is supporting gold and silver prices at lower levels despite an aggressive US Fed outlook. However, most of the Fed members are in the favour of hiking the interest rate by 50 basis points, which kept the gain of precious metals limited.

Gold prices have rebounded from the crucial support of Rs 51,200 and facing resistance at Rs 52,000. Above this, prices may move towards Rs 52,500, said Nirpendra Yadav, Senior Commodity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart.

Track Live Gold Prices Here

Trading Strategy

Ravi Singh-Vice President and Head of Research, ShareIndia

Gold prices are expected to outperform even after the current war tension settles. The after-effects of the conflict, higher commodities prices and soaring inflation could push the world in some sort of recession zone where gold would be the preferred asset above all. The Fed’s aggressive minutes were also in line with this expectation.

Buy zone above Rs 52,000 for the target of Rs 52,400

Sell zone below Rs 51,700 for the target of Rs 51,500

Amit Khare, AVP- Research Commodities, Ganganagar Commodity

As per the technical chart, gold and silver prices are showing some short covering. The momentum indicator the RSI is also indicating the same on the hourly and daily charts. So, traders are advised to create fresh buy positions near the given support levels.

June gold closing price Rs 51,897, support 1-Rs 51,700, support 2-Rs 51,500, resistance 1-Rs 52,000 and resistance 2-Rs 52,200.

May silver closing price Rs 66,765, support 1-Rs 66,500, support 2-Rs 66,000, Resistance 1-Rs 67,000 and Resistance 2-Rs 67,500.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​