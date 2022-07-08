Gold Prices Today: Short covering likely in precious metals ahead of US jobs data

Gold prices climbed on Thursday in the international markets as a pause in the dollar's rally encouraged some investors to snap up bargains after two straight sessions of heavy losses that sent prices to a nine-month low. Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,740.16 per ounce by 2:32pm ET (1832 GMT). US gold futures settled up 0.2 percent to $1,739.

At 9.52am, gold contracts were trading higher by 0.13 percent at Rs 50,686 for 10 grams on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), while silver shed 0.31 percent to Rs 56,761 a kilogram.

Track Live Gold Prices Here

Trading Strategy

Pritam Patnaik, Head - Commodities, HNI and NRI Acquisitions, Axis Securities

Gold prices had a brief respite from the massive drubbing the prices have witnessed in the last few weeks . A softening dollar, lower bond yields and a strong technical support at $1,730 have facilitated stabilization in gold prices . Additionally, a rather poor US jobs data, further facilitate in stalling the falling gold prices. The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week, with layoffs surging to a 16-month high in June. As the Fed continues with its aggressive monetary policy, pushing economy towards recession, the macro numbers are going to come in weak, which in turn could be supportive for gold bargain hunters.

Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities

Gold prices traded steady on Friday with spot gold prices at COMEX were trading 0.18 percent up near $1,743 per ounce in the morning trade. The yellow metal has halted decline supported by weaker dollar and fall in US bond yields. The 10-year US Treasury yields were down by 1 percent at 2.978 in the morning trade. The market players will await for today's US Job market numbers and unemployment rate.

We expect gold prices to trade sideways to up for the day with COMEX Spot gold support at $1,730 and resistance at $1,760 per ounce. MCX Gold August support lies at Rs 50,200 and resistance at Rs 51,000 per 10 grams.

Nirpendra Yadav, Senior Commodity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart

The US dollar, which measures the basket of six major currencies, remained flat in the previous session. The US jobless claims rose to 235,000 from 231,000 may support the prices of the precious metals. On the other hand, investors will keep an eye on US payroll data scheduled today in the evening. Prices remained range-bound in precious metals yesterday after two days of consecutive selling. Short covering in precious metals is expected today ahead of US payroll data. Gold has resistance at Rs 51000 and support at Rs 50400. Silver has an immediate resistance at Rs 57500 and support at Rs 56000.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​