Gold Prices Today: Sell yellow metal on rise around Rs 57,100; support around Rs 56,680-56,500

Sandip Das
Feb 10, 2023 / 10:17 AM IST

Recent uptick in yields have taken some steam off the non-yielding yellow metal. Now the focus might shift towards US CPI data due next week, to gauge Fed’s future course of actions, said Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

Gold prices were little changed on Friday in the international markets and were heading for their second straight weekly decline, as prospects of more interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve dented bullion’s appeal.

Spot gold was flat at $1,861.11 per ounce, as of 00:43 GMT. For the week so far, the metal was down 0.2 percent. US gold futures fell 0.3 percent to $1,873.

At 10:03 AM, gold was trading 0.52 percent lower on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 56,555 for 10 grams, while silver was trading marginally lower by 0.98 percent at Rs 66,374 per kilogram.

