Gold Prices Today: Russia-Ukraine tensions, high inflation likely to keep prices buoyant, resistance around Rs 50,310-50,520

Gold market

Gold prices fell from a more than eight-month high hit earlier on February 21 in international markets as safe-haven demand eased after the US president agreed to meet his Russian counterpart over the Ukraine crisis.

At the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold contracts were trading marginally lower by 0.01 percent at Rs 50,107 for 10 gram at 9.33am and silver shed 0.46 percent to trade at Rs 63,609 a kilogram.

COMEX gold hit a fresh June 2021 high near $1910/oz but retreated to trade little changed near $1899/oz as market players continued to react to developments relating to Russia. Risk sentiment stabilised somewhat as US and Russia agreed to hold talks over Ukraine; however, tensions prevailed as US maintained that a Russian attack may happen soon. Amid other factors, mixed comments from US Fed officials also kept gold prices choppy. Gold may remain volatile as market players react to developments relating to Russia but general bias may be on the upside as tensions are unlikely to ease soon, said Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

Trading Strategy

Ravi Singh-Vice President and Head of Research, ShareIndia

The price of gold rallies for the third week as ongoing Russia-Ukraine tensions drag investor confidence, and a further shift in risk appetite may lead to higher prices as bullion outperforms other precious metals. Rising inflation may result in higher gold prices ahead of the next Fed interest rate decision.

Buy zone near Rs 49800 for target of Rs 50300

Sell zone below Rs 49700 for target of Rs 49500

Vidit Garg, Director, MyGoldKart

Gold retreated slightly from the key $1,900 per ounce level on Friday as hopes for US-Russia talks brought some calm to wider markets, but lingering concerns over Ukraine kept bullion on track for a third straight weekly gain. Technically we have a strong resistance around $1916 which was a high of May 2021 whereas strong support formation is around $1890 below which we may expect strong correction till $1865. Traders are advised not to hold short if yellow metal sustains above $1920 at any given time this week.

Manoj Kumar Jain of Prithvi Finmart Commodity Research

Gold and silver settled on a mixed note in international markets on February 18. Gold April futures contract settled at $1,900.80 per troy ounce, down by 0.06%, and silver March futures contract settled at $23.95 per troy ounce, up 0.31%. Domestic markets also settled on a mixed note. We expect both precious metals to remain volatile this week ahead of US-Russia meetings to find a diplomatic solution to Ukraine issues but they will continue to hold their support levels. Any decline in prices would be an opportunity to buy at lower levels. Gold has support at $1888-1874 and resistance at $1918-1934 per troy ounce. Silver has support at $23.60-23.30 and resistance at $24.20-24.55 per troy ounce.

At MCX, gold has support at Rs 49870-49630 and resistance at Rs 50310-50520 while silver has support at Rs 63430-62950 and resistance at Rs 64300-64700. We suggest buying silver on dips around Rs 63400 with a stop loss below Rs 62900 on a daily closing basis for target of Rs 64400.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​