Gold Prices Today: Russia-Ukraine tension, rising oil prices to drive yellow metal higher

Gold prices held their ground on February 14 near a three-month high touched in the previous session, as lingering concerns surrounding the Ukraine impasse kept the metal's safe-haven appeal intact.

At the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold contracts were trading higher by 0.79 percent at Rs 49,501 for 10 grams at 9.49am and silver jumped 1.13 percent to trade at Rs 63,700 a kilogram.

Nirpendra Yadav, Senior Commodity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart

Gold prices in the domestic and international market have been bullish last week. Gold and silver prices are fluctuating in line with inflation and geopolitical tensions. The Reserve Bank of India did not raise interest rates in its monetary policy last week and talked about controlling inflation, while the continuous increase in the prices of food, energy, and industrial metals was expected to increase inflation, due to which the price of gold continued to rise.

Yash Sawant, Research Associate, Angel One

Last week, Spot Gold rose over 2 percent as a softer dollar and increasing inflationary pressure kept the prices elevated. The gains for gold were capped as better-than-expected US CPI figures amid hawkish comments by US Federal Reserve officials pushed the US treasury yields higher.

The safe-haven gold found some fresh support towards the end of the week following the escalating tension between Ukraine and Russia.

Inflation woes and geopolitical concerns overshadowed worries over a hawkish approach by the US Fed and pushed the yellow metal towards weekly gains. However, higher interest rates might continue to be a setback for the bullion metals in the week ahead.

Despite the rise in bond yields, the safe-haven gold might extend gains from the past week, reflecting the increasing tension between Russia and Ukraine.

Manoj Kumar Jain of Prithvi Finmart Commodity Research

Gold and silver prices on February 11 settled on a positive note in the international markets. Gold April futures contract settled at $1,860.40 per troy ounce, up by 1.25 percent, and silver March futures contract settled at $23.59 per troy ounce, up by 0.28 percent.

Domestic markets settled on a mixed note. Escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine supported safe haven buying in precious metals. Weakness in the rupee additionally supported both precious metals in the domestic markets.

We expect both the precious metals to remain positive this week due to Russia-Ukraine tensions and strength in global oil prices. Gold is expected to test $1,884 per troy ounce and silver could test $24 per troy ounce. Gold has support at $1,845-1,834 and resistance at $1,877-1,892 per troy ounce. Silver has support at $23.30-23.10 and resistance is at $23.80-24.00 per troy ounce.

At MCX, gold has support at Rs 48,800-48,470 and resistance at Rs 49,280-49,455 and silver has support at Rs 62,320-61,660 and resistance at Rs 63,360-63,700. We suggest buying gold above Rs 49,100 with a stop loss of Rs 48,770 on a closing basis for target of Rs 49,500 and silver above Rs 63,100 with a stop loss of Rs 62,600 on a closing basis for target of Rs 64,200.

