Gold Prices Today: Rising US yields weigh on the yellow metal, but prices may hold $1,900

Gold prices fell on March 23 in the international markets as US Treasury yields gained after Federal Reserve officials insisted on sharper interest-rate hikes to combat inflation, although concerns over the Ukraine crisis slowed bullion's decline. Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,918.29 per ounce. US gold futures also slipped 0.2% to $1,918.40.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold contracts were down 0.19 percent at Rs 51,280 for 10 gram at 9:32am and silver shed 0.21 percent at Rs 67,549 a kilogram.

Gold and silver gave a rollers-coaster move on Tuesday, amid Federal Reserve plans for aggressive rate hikes and gains in the US bond yields. Both precious metals settled on a weaker note in the international markets. Gold April futures contract settled at $1921.50 per troy ounce with a loss of 0.41% and silver May futures contract settled at $24.90 per troy ounce with a loss of 1.60%. Both precious metals settled on a weaker note in the domestic markets. We expect both precious metals to remain volatile in today’s session. Gold could hold $1900 per troy ounce and silver could hold $24.40 per troy ounce levels on a closing basis. Gold has support at $1908-1900 per troy ounce and resistance at $1933-1945 per troy ounce while silver has support at $24.64-24.40 per troy ounce and resistance at $25.20-25.55 per troy ounce, said Manoj Kumar Jain of Prithvi Finmart Commodity Research.

At MCX, gold has support at Rs 51220-51000 and resistance at Rs 51620-51800 while silver has support at Rs 67220-66900 and resistance at Rs 68100-68800 levels. We suggest buying gold on dips around Rs 51150 with a stop loss of Rs 50980 for target of Rs 51600, he added.

Trading Strategy

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities

Gold and silver prices were weak in midday trading on Tuesday. Sharply rising US Treasury yields are putting pressure on the precious metals markets, as well as the recent rally in the US stock indexes. The US benchmark 10-year bond yields crossed the 2.40% mark for the first time since May 2019. Selling was seen in the US and the U.S. equity markets unexpectedly gained which put bullion in pressure.

We expect both precious metals to remain volatile in today’s session, gold has support at $1905-1894, while resistance is at $1940-1950 per troy ounce. Silver has support at $24.55-24.32, while resistance is at $25.35-25.55. In rupee terms gold has support at Rs 50,950–50,740, while resistance is at Rs 51,580–51,820. Silver has support at Rs 67,020- 66,550 while resistance is at Rs 68,450–68,930.

Nirpendra Yadav, Senior Commodity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart

Yesterday, precious metals gave up all of their recent gains as bond yields continued to rise. Higher bond yield puts pressure on non-interest paying assets. Powell, the Fed's chairman, stated that the Fed's hawkish monetary policy will be maintained to control rising inflation and bring it down to its target level of 2%. Amid speculation over the Russia-Ukraine war, Ukraine's Zelensky ready to discuss commitment not to join NATO enhanced selling pressure in precious metals yesterday. Gold has support at 51000 below this level, selling pressure is likely to increase. The resistance level for gold is 51700.

Vidit Garg, Director, MyGoldKart

Gold prices went down yesterday on the back of surge in bond yields and market pricing in 72.5% probability on Fed rate hikes of 50 basis point in May meeting though concern over Russia Ukraine crisis kept the metal supported. Technically, market may remain in range of $1895 and $1939 with inclination towards upwards until yesterday low is broken. Above $1928 market may show some upside and touch $1935.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​