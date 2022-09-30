English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: RBI Policy announcement
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

    Gold Prices Today: Rising oil price to support yellow metal, hawkish US Fed to cap gains

    "We recommend to wait for the policy outcome and later short the yellow metal in case MCX October futures slip below Rs 49,850 per 10 gram," said Jigar Trivedi of Reliance Securities.

    Sandip Das
    September 30, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST
    Gold, gold prices

    Gold, gold prices

    Gold prices edged higher on Friday in the international markets supported by a pullback in the US dollar, but the Federal Reserve's commitment to stay on an aggressive rate-hike path kept the metal on track for its sixth straight monthly decline.

    Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,663.79 per ounce as of 0110 GMT. While prices are headed for their biggest weekly gain in seven, they are down 2.8% for the month so far.

    At 9:35 am, gold contracts were trading 0.05 percent lower on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 49,971 for 10 grams and silver added 0.35 percent at Rs 56,355 a kilogram.

    Track Live Gold Prices Here

    Trading Strategy

    Close

    Related stories

    Nirpendra yadav, Senior Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart

    Precious metals gained as the US dollar index remained down for a second consecutive day. However, an FOMC member signalled tighter monetary policy this year as US unemployment claims and other economic data outperformed expectations, limiting precious metals' gains yesterday. Crude oil prices gained for a third consecutive day on production cut expectations, which may support bullion prices today. Gold has support at Rs 49700 and resistance at Rs 50400. Silver has support at Rs 55200 and resistance at Rs 56600.

    Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst - Commodity & Currency at Reliance Securities

    MCX Gold October has advanced by 1.2% in the week gone by, is trading in a tight range ahead of RBI Policy decision. The RBI is likely to announce a 50 bps hike in the policy and rupee may strengthen in case of hawkish statements.

    The dollar index gave up earlier gains falling toward 112 after tumbling more than 1% in the previous session, as the pound pushed above $1.11 and the Yuan gained for the first time in nine days after the CCP warned of further currency intervention.

    On the data front, fresh data showed weekly claims fell to a 5-month, and PCE prices were revised higher in Q2.

    Hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve officials and the rejection of a possible currency agreement among major economies also supported the dollar.

    For today, we recommend to wait for the policy outcome and later short the yellow metal in case MCX October futures slip below Rs 49,850 per 10 gram.

    (Agency inputs)

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
    Sandip Das
    Tags: #Commodities #Gold
    first published: Sep 30, 2022 09:43 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.