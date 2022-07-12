Gold Prices Today: Precious metals to take the heat from dollar

Representative Image

Gold prices hit a new nine-month low on Tuesday in the international markets as the dollar at a 20-year high stifled demand for bullion, but a slight recovery in the euro against the greenback limited further losses. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,734.97 per ounce as of 0229 GMT, after hitting its lowest since September 30 of $1,722.36 earlier in the session. US gold futures firmed 0.2% to $1,734.20.

At 9.27 am, gold contracts were trading lower by 0.04 percent at Rs 50,626 for 10 grams on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), while silver was trading lower by 0.39 percent at Rs 56,701 a kilogram.

The strong US dollar index capped the gain of gold, but it remained supported as treasury yield slipped below 3% yesterday. US dollar index advanced 0.93% yesterday on interest rate hike bets while US benchmark treasury yield remained down by 4%. Gold prices are trading in a tight range of Rs 51000-50400. Either side of the break-in range may decide the further direction in Gold prices. However, a strong dollar may put pressure on precious metals in the upper range. Gold has resistance at Rs 51050 and support at Rs 50400. Silver has resistance at Rs 57500 and support at Rs 56000, said Nirpendra Yadav, Senior Commodity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart.

Trading Strategy

Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities

COMEX gold trades mixed near $1730/oz and has tested a fresh September 2021 low. Gold trades near 9-month low weighed down by persistent strength in the US dollar. The US dollar index has jumped to 2002 high on safe haven buying and tightening expectations. Also weighing on gold price is correction across commodities which has dented gold’s appeal as an inflation hedge. ETF outflows show weaker investor interest. Concerns are also high about consumer demand in China amid virus related restrictions. Gold is a safe haven and global growth worries are high however it has failed to benefit due to continuing strength in the US dollar and this may not change ahead of US inflation data later this week.

Pritam Patnaik, Head - Commodities, HNI and NRI Acquisitions, Axis Securities

Gold prices have been under sustained pressure thanks to a surging dollar. The currency has managed to maintain pressure over the precious metal, even as there is expectation of June inflation numbers coming in at 8.8% . Gold is desperately trying to hold on to its $1730 support levels, but this is sure to be tested after tomorrow’s inflation data, as a higher inflation number will force the Fed's hand to increase interest rates by 0.75% . Till then the negative to sideways trend will continue.

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities

Gold and silver prices settled lower on Monday amid bearish outside market forces —a sharply higher U.S. dollar index and lower crude oil prices. Gold and silver plunged again amid strength in the dollar index. The dollar index hit fresh 20 year highs and eased safe-haven buying of precious metals. Gold prices slipped to 9-month lows and silver prices also dipped to nearly 2-year lows. Aggressive interest rate hike prospects by the US Federal Reserve and strength in the dollar index weighed on precious metals.

Bullions will be volatile in today’s session. Gold has support at $1720-1708, while resistance is at $1740-1751. Similarly, silver has support at $18.65-18.50, while resistance is at $19.20-19.42. In rupee terms gold has support at Rs 50,350–50,120, while resistance is at Rs 50,860–51,040. Silver has support at Rs 56,350-55,750, while resistance is at Rs 57,480–57,810.

