Gold Prices Today: Precious metals to stay volatile, may witness short covering, bargain buying at lower levels

Sandip Das
Feb 21, 2023 / 10:57 AM IST

Manoj Kumar Jain, Prithvi Finmart Commodity Research expects gold and silver prices to remain volatile in today’s session and could show some short coverings and bargain buying at lower levels.

Gold prices ticked up on Tuesday in the international markets as the dollar eased off a six-week high, while traders waited for more economic data to gauge the US Federal Reserve's rate-hike strategy.

Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,843.23 per ounce, as of 0046 GMT. US gold futures firmed 0.1 percent to $1,851.80.

At 10:07 am, gold was down 0.14 percent on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 56,136 for 10 grams, while silver was trading lower by 0.35 percent at Rs 65,520 per kilogram.

