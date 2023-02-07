 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gold Prices Today: Precious metals to stay volatile as investors eye Jerome Powell's speech

Sandip Das
Feb 07, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST

The US dollar index has gained ground in anticipation of the hawkish tone in Powell's speech, which may continue putting pressure on bullion prices, said Nirpendra Yadav, Senior Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart.

Gold prices edged up on February 7 in the international markets, helped by a slight pullback in the dollar, with investors eyeing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech later in the day to gauge the US central bank's monetary policy path.

Spot gold was 0.2 percent higher at $1,870.63 per ounce, as of 0046 GMT, after hitting its lowest since January 6 in the previous session. US gold futures rose 0.2 percent to $1,882.50.

At 10:07 am, gold was trading 0.2 percent higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 57,068 for 10 grams, while silver added 0.17 percent to Rs 67,511 a kilogram.

