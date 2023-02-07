English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

    Gold Prices Today: Precious metals to stay volatile as investors eye Jerome Powell's speech

    The US dollar index has gained ground in anticipation of the hawkish tone in Powell's speech, which may continue putting pressure on bullion prices, said Nirpendra Yadav, Senior Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart.

    Sandip Das
    February 07, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST
    Gold, Gold prices

    Gold, Gold prices

    Gold prices edged up on February 7 in the international markets, helped by a slight pullback in the dollar, with investors eyeing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech later in the day to gauge the US central bank's monetary policy path.

    Spot gold was 0.2 percent higher at $1,870.63 per ounce, as of 0046 GMT, after hitting its lowest since January 6 in the previous session. US gold futures rose 0.2 percent to $1,882.50.

    At 10:07 am, gold was trading 0.2 percent higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 57,068 for 10 grams, while silver added 0.17 percent to Rs 67,511 a kilogram.

    Track Live Gold Prices Here