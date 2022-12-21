 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gold Prices Today: Precious metals to remain volatile due to unstable US dollar

Sandip Das
Dec 21, 2022 / 09:39 AM IST

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities at Mehta Equities expects bullion prices to remain volatile in today’s session due to sharp currency movements.

Gold prices steadied near a one-week high on Wednesday in the international markets, after rising more than 1 percent in the previous session as the dollar weakened after the Bank of Japan's surprise policy tweak.

Spot gold was flat at $1,816.94 per ounce as of 0031 GMT. US gold futures were up 0.1 percent at $1,827.10.

At 09:34 am, gold contracts were trading 0.08 percent higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 54,944 for 10 grams. Silver added 0.15 percent at Rs 69,749 a kilogram.

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities

Gold and silver prices were sharply higher on Tuesday, aided by a sharp drop in the US dollar index, and also due to some safe-haven demand for the bullions following a surprise policy move by the Bank of Japan that rattled the market place.