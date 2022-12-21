Gold Prices Today: Precious metals to remain volatile due to unstable US dollar

Gold, Yellow Metal, precious metal

Gold prices steadied near a one-week high on Wednesday in the international markets, after rising more than 1 percent in the previous session as the dollar weakened after the Bank of Japan's surprise policy tweak.

Spot gold was flat at $1,816.94 per ounce as of 0031 GMT. US gold futures were up 0.1 percent at $1,827.10.

At 09:34 am, gold contracts were trading 0.08 percent higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 54,944 for 10 grams. Silver added 0.15 percent at Rs 69,749 a kilogram.

Track Live Gold Prices Here

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities

Gold and silver prices were sharply higher on Tuesday, aided by a sharp drop in the US dollar index, and also due to some safe-haven demand for the bullions following a surprise policy move by the Bank of Japan that rattled the market place.

The Bank of Japan Tuesday made an unexpected move to tighten its monetary policy by raising the cap for the interest rate on its 10-year bond by 0.25 percent. The Japanese yen surged against the US dollar in the foreign exchange market. Bond and stock markets were jolted on the news because Japan is a big player in global bond markets. The Japanese yen surged to more than 5 months highs against the US dollar and kept pressure on precious metals.

We expect bullion prices to remain volatile in today’s session due to sharp currency movements. Gold has support at $1805-1792 while resistance is at $1828-1840. Silver has support at $23.82-23.55, while resistance is at $24.48-24.65. In rupee terms, gold has support at Rs 54,550-53,350, while resistance is at Rs 54,980, 55,110. Silver has support at Rs 69,050-68,580, while resistance is at Rs 70,120–70,680.

Nirpendra Yadav, Senior Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart

Bank of Japan’s adjustment for band bond yield while US Feds slowed the rate hike pace and European Central bank to hike the interest rate, creating global uncertainty over global economic performance. Haven demand is likely to be higher in the near term. USD/JPY gained 4 percent over BoJ's recent ultra-low monetary policy outlook eventually putting pressure on the US dollar index and supporting bullion prices.

Day trend in bullion may remain on the upside. Gold has resistance at Rs 55200 and support at Rs 54500. Silver has resistance at Rs 70000 and support at Rs 67700.

Manoj Kumar Jain, Prithvi Finmart Commodity Research

Gold and silver prices on December 20 settled on a positive note in the international markets. Gold February futures contract settled at $1,825.40 per troy ounce, up by 1.54 percent and silver March futures contract settled at $24.27 per troy ounce, up by 4.60 percent. Domestic markets also settled on a positive note. Gold February futures contract settled at Rs 54,898 per 10 grams with a gain of 1.18 percent and silver March futures contract settled at Rs 69,642 per kilogram with a gain of 3.15 percent.

Gold and silver prices showed solid strength after Bank of Japan’s surprise policy move on bond yield curves. Bank of Japan on Tuesday made an unexpected move to tighten its monetary policy by raising the cap for the interest rate on its 10-year bond by 0.25 percent. The Japanese yen surged to more than 5 months highs against the US dollar. Bond and stock markets were jolted on the news because Japan is a big player in global bond markets.

We expect gold and silver to remain volatile in today’s session and buy on dips strategy could work in both the precious metals. Gold has support at $1812-1800, while resistance is at $1838-1850 per troy ounce. Silver has support at $23.80-23.55, while resistance is at $24.58-24.84 per troy ounce.

At MCX, gold has support at Rs 54660-54500 and resistance at Rs 55100-55350 while silver has support at Rs 69100-68550 and resistance at Rs 70200-70850. We suggest buying silver around Rs 69200 with a stop loss of Rs 68600 for target of Rs 70350.

(With agency inputs)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​