Gold Prices Today: Precious metals to remain volatile as investors eye US Fed policy meetings

Gold prices were flat on October 31 in the international markets, after declining about 1.3 percent in the previous session, as investors cautiously awaited the US Federal Reserve's policy meeting for cues on its rate-hike path.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,642.59 per ounce by 0046 GMT, while US gold futures were up 0.1 percent at $1,645.90.

At 09:55 am, gold contracts were trading 0.24 percent higher on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 50,350 for 10 grams and silver added 0.06 percent at Rs 57,515 a kilogram.

Trading Strategy

Prathamesh Mallya, AVP- Research, Non-Agri Commodities, and Currencies, Angel One

Gold prices post ending the previous week on a higher note, began the following week on a slightly weaker bias, giving up some of the gains. On the other hand, gold prices went up during the course of the week, eventually rising to two-week highs as a result of the dollar index's weakening and a decline in treasury yields.

Expectations that the US Fed will likely commence reducing the pace of rising interest rates in light of the dismal economic data reported during the week was another tailwind that kept the prices high. The pullback in the dollar index, which saw the greenback slipped to one-month lows made the yellow metal more affordable to holders of other currencies.

We expect gold to trade lower towards Rs 49980 levels, a break of which could prompt the price to move lower to Rs 49800 levels.

Manoj Kumar Jain, Prithvi Finmart Commodity Research

Gold and silver prices settled on a weaker note in the international markets. Gold December futures contract settled at $1,648.30 per troy ounce, down by 1.04% and silver December futures contract settled at $19.23 per troy ounce, down by 1.38%. Domestic markets also settled on a weaker note. We expect gold and silver prices to remain volatile this week ahead of the US Fed policy meetings. Gold has support at $1634-1622, while resistance at $1660-1674 per troy ounce. Silver has support at $19.00-18.70, while resistance is at $19.50-19.78 per troy ounce.

At MCX, gold has support at Rs 50000-49770 and resistance at Rs 50440-50660 while silver has support at Rs 57000-56450 and resistance at Rs 57800-58250. We suggest selling gold on rise around Rs 50500 with a stop loss of Rs 50750 for target of Rs 50000.

Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst- Commodity & Currency at Reliance Securities

Comex Gold prices traded near $1,640 an ounce in subdued trade on Monday, holding a recent decline as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of a highly-anticipated US Federal Reserve meeting. The metal was also pressured by a slight rebound in the dollar and Treasury yields as underlying inflationary pressures in the US remain elevated, keeping the Fed on course to hike rates by another 75 basis points this week.

Meanwhile, markets will be looking for signals from Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech after the meeting about a potential slowdown in US monetary tightening later this year. Elsewhere, retail gold prices in top consumer India extended a downward movement, defying a seasonal trend as the festive months of October to December normally indicated more bullion buying in the country.

MCX gold has appreciated owing to a short-covering after it dropped by 1% last Friday. Nonetheless, outlook for intraday is weak. MCX December future may drop to Rs 50,200 per 10 gram.

