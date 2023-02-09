 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gold Prices Today: Precious metals to remain volatile ahead of US unemployment data

Sandip Das
Feb 09, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities expects gold and silver to remain volatile in today’s session ahead of the US unemployment data. Gold has support at Rs 56,920-56,660, while resistance is at Rs 57,420, 57,570, he said.

Gold prices edged lower on February 9 in the international markets, as the dollar steadied and after US Federal Reserve officials said more interest rate increases were likely to curb inflation.

Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,874.58 per ounce, as of 0054 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.2 percent at $1,886.20.

At 09:50 AM, gold was trading 0.07 percent higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 57,256 for 10 grams, while silver was trading marginally lower by 0.02 percent at Rs 67,618 a kilogram.

