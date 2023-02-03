 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

Gold Prices Today: Precious metals to remain volatile ahead of US jobs report; buy silver on dips

Sandip Das
Feb 03, 2023 / 10:08 AM IST

Weakness in the US equity markets due to disappointing corporate earnings and cooling off the US bond yields are supporting precious metals at lower levels, said Manoj Kumar Jain, Prithvi Finmart Commodity Research.

Representative image

Gold prices ticked up on Friday in the international markets as markets digested recent comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, but the precious metal was headed for its biggest weekly fall since November after a 2% drop in the previous session.

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,916.34 per ounce by 0042 GMT, after shedding 2% in the previous session in a sell-off sparked by firm dollar and profit-taking. US gold futures eased 0.1% to $1,915.60.

At 9.33 am, gold was trading 0.2 percent higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 57,810 for 10 grams, while silver added 0.17 percent to Rs 70,324 a kilogram.

Track Live Gold Prices Here