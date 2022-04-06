Gold Prices Today: Precious metals to remain volatile ahead of US Fed meeting minutes, resistance around Rs 51,580-51,770

Gold eased on Wednesday in international markets as hawkish comments from US Federal Reserve officials boosted the dollar and Treasury yields to multi-year highs, denting the safe-haven metal's appeal. Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,920.87 per ounce and US gold futures fell 0.3 percent to $1,920.90 per ounce.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold contracts were marginally up 0.02 percent trading at Rs 51,379 for 10 gram at 09:42 am and silver shed 0.13 percent to Rs 66,114 a kilogram.

Bullion fell on April 5 as rising US Treasury yields and expectations of more aggressive monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve offset safe-haven demand spurred by possible new Western sanctions on Russia. The dollar index and US bond yields rose after Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said that she expects methodical rate hikes and rapid reductions to the central bank’s balance sheet to bring US monetary policy to a more neutral position. After her statement, the dollar index crossed 99 marks again while the benchmark 10-year bond yields crossed 2.55 percent pressuring gold and silver. However, talks of more economic sanctions on Russia by western countries and higher global inflation pressures are supporting precious metals at lower levels, said Rahul Kalantri, VP of commodities, Mehta Equities.

Gold has support at $1905-1892, while resistance at $1932-1944. Silver has support at $24.05- 23.80, while resistance is at $24.55-24.88. In rupee terms, gold has support at Rs 50,950–50,680, while resistance is at Rs 51,540–51,720. Silver has support at Rs 65,750- 65,320 while resistance is at Rs 66,760–67150, he added.

Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities

COMEX gold trades marginally lower near $1923/oz after a 0.3% decline yesterday as US dollar index and bond yields have edged up ahead of US Fed meeting minutes due later today expected to support market expectations of faster rate hikes. ETF outflows also show profit taking by investors amid stable equities. Safe haven buying, concerns about Chinese economy and inflation concerns have supported prices. Mixed factors may keep gold in a range above $1900/oz, but geopolitical risks may result in buying interest at lower levels.

Nirpendra Yadav, Senior Commodity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart

US 10 year bond yield crossed the 2.50% mark yesterday while the US dollar index is also moving upward, which may put pressure on precious metals. Selling pressure is likely to continue for gold and silver ahead of the US Fed meeting minutes to be released later in the day. US Fed has iterated about tight monetary policy to control rising inflation. Gold has support at Rs 51000, below this selling momentum is likely to increase.

Manoj Kumar Jain, Prithvi Finmart Commodity Research

Gold and silver plunged on Tuesday amid strong gains in the dollar index and US bond yields. Both the precious metals settled on a weaker note in the international markets. Gold June futures contract settled at $1922 per troy ounce with a loss of 0.62% and silver May futures contract settled at $24.45 per troy ounce with a loss of 0.57%. Both the precious metals also settled on a weaker note in the domestic markets.

We expect today’s US Fed meeting minutes to give further directions to both precious metals and the market to remain volatile in today’s session. Gold has support at $1910-1900 per troy ounce and resistance at $1934-1945 per troy ounce while silver has support at $24.20-24.00 per troy ounce and resistance at $24.70-25.00 per troy ounce.

At MCX, gold has support at Rs 51150-50950 and resistance at Rs 51580-51770 while silver has support at Rs 65800-65350 and resistance at Rs 66660-67100. We expect high volatility in both precious metals in today’s session ahead of the minutes.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​