 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

Gold Prices Today: Precious metals to remain under pressure as US Fed may stay hawkish

Sandip Das
Feb 13, 2023 / 10:03 AM IST

According to the market experts, persistent higher US inflation could force the US Federal reserve to maintain its hawkish stance on monetary policy and could further increase interest rates, weighing bullion prices.

Gold prices edged down on Monday in the international markets as the dollar firmed up, while investors awaited this week's US inflation data for cues on the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike path.

Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,861.76 per ounce, as of 0032 GMT. US gold futures eased 0.1 percent to $1,872.40.

At 9:56am, gold was trading 0.02 percent lower on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 56,728 for 10 grams, while silver was trading lower by 0.59 percent at Rs 66,270 per kilogram.

Track Live Gold Prices Here