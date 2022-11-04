Gold Prices Today: Precious metals to remain under pressure as investors await US payroll data

Gold was trading higher in the Indian market on November 4 morning but globally, prices remained unchanged with the precious metal on course to a second straight weekly drop as a stronger dollar and US Federal Reserve's hawkish policy stance clouded the outlook for the bullion.

At 10.03 am, gold contracts were trading 0.32 percent higher on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 50,343 for 10 grams and silver was up 0.6 percent at Rs 58,677 a kilogram.

In the international market, spot gold rose 0.1 percent at $1,631.33 a troy ounce at 0043 GMT but it was down 0.6 percent for the week so far. US gold futures rose 0.2 percent to $1,633.70.

Trading Strategy

Nirpendra Yadav, Senior Research Analyst, Swastika Investmart

Precious metals prices were under pressure after the US Federal Reserve hiked the interest rate by 0.75 percent. The US dollar index gained 1.25 percent following hawkish comments from Fed chair Jerome Powell yesterday.

On November 5, US payroll data will be a key trigger for bullion prices. The trend may remain down in gold and silver. Gold has resistance at Rs 50,300 and support at Rs 49,900. Silver has resistance at Rs 59,000 and support at Rs 57,500.

Manoj Kumar Jain, Prithvi Finmart Commodity Research

Gold and silver settled weaker in the international market on November 3.

December gold futures contract settled at $1,630.85 a troy ounce, down 1.16 percent, and December silver futures contract settled at $19.43 a troy ounce, down 0.82 percent. Domestic markets also settled on a weaker note.

Gold has support at $1,622-1,610 and resistance at $1,644-1,658. Silver has support at $19.24-19 and resistance at $19.66-19.88.

On MCX, gold has support at Rs 49,980-49,850 and resistance at Rs 50,330-50,500. For silver, support is at Rs 57,900-57,550 and resistance at Rs 58,850-59,200. We suggest buying gold at around Rs 50,000 with a stop loss of Rs 50,780 for a target of Rs 50,440.

Rahul Kalantri, VP-Commodities, Mehta Equities

Bullion ended lower on November 3, with gold hitting a six-week low. On the other hand, silver rebounded to come off the day's lows. Sharp gains in the US dollar index and rising US treasury yields, along with lower crude oil prices, exerted pressure on the precious metals.

Gold has support at $1,624-1,616, while resistance is at $1,648-1,658. Silver has support at $18.95-18.78 and resistance at $19.58-19.72.

In rupee terms, gold has support at Rs 50,020-49,850, while resistance is at Rs 50,440, 51,610. Silver has support at Rs 57,680-57,210 and resistance at Rs 58,780–59,210.

(With agency inputs)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​