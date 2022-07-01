Gold Prices Today: Precious metals to remain under pressure amid looming interest rate hike

Gold, gold prices

Gold prices edged lower on Friday in the international markets, and were on track for a third straight weekly decline, as rising US Treasury yields weighed on demand for zero-yield bullion. Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,805.39 per ounce, as of 0103 GMT, after hitting a more than six-week low of $1,801.50 in the previous session. US gold futures were flat at $1,806.40.

At 9.47am, gold contracts were trading higher by 2.15 percent at Rs 51,602 for 10 grams on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) while silver added 0.63 percent to Rs 58,700 a kilogram.

COMEX gold trades weaker near $1805/oz and has tested the lowest level since mid-May. Gold is pressurized by monetary tightening stance of major central banks, sharp correction in commodity prices and continuing ETF outflows. However, supporting price are global growth worries and correction in bond yields and persisting inflation concerns. Gold has been shifting lower in last few sessions indicating weaker sentiment however we need to see if it manages to hold near the key $1800/oz level, said Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

Track Live Gold Prices Here

Trading Strategy

Nirpendra Yadav, Senior Commodity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart

Yesterday, investors held off on purchasing non-yielding precious metals owing to aggressive monetary policy expectations, keeping precious metals prices down despite considerable volatility. The previous trading session saw a 4 percent drop in the price of crude oil and an 11 percent drop in the price of natural gas, which may signal a break in the upward trend in inflation. The US Core PCE prices index was 0.3% as opposed to 0.3% in the previous month, which suggests that the inflation curve is beginning to flatten. The top end of the price range for gold may see selling pressure where it has support at Rs 50400 and resistance at Rs 51300. Silver has support at Rs 58000 and below this level selling pressure is likely to intensify towards Rs 56000 levels having resistance at Rs 60000.

Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC securities

Gold prices traded lower on Friday with spot gold prices at COMEX were trading 0.76% down near $1804 per ounce in the morning trade. Gold prices reported 8% decline for the quarter ended in June while for June month alone prices lost 2% on Fed rate hike expectations. The US Fed commitment to boost interest rate as possible as to tackle inflation has lowered demand for yellow metal despite of economic slowdown concerns.

We expect gold prices to trade sideways to down for the day with COMEX Spot gold support at $1800/$1780 and resistance at $1820 per ounce. MCX Gold August support lies at Rs 50100 and resistance at Rs 50800 per 10 grams.

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities

Gold and silver prices settled on a weak note yesterday. Gold is holding its psychological support of $1,800, while silver futures extended their downward momentum towards the $20-an-ounce mark, a level not seen since July 2020, as bets on aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve to rein on sky-high inflation spooked investors from the non-yielding metal. Federal Reserve officials have reiterated their determination to rein in inflation, setting expectations for a back-to-back 75 basis point rate hike in July.

Gold and silver prices will remain under pressure in today’s session. The yellow metal has support at $1796-1785, while resistance is at $1818-1828. Silver has support at $20.00-19.65, while resistance is at $20.85-21.15. In rupee terms gold has support at Rs 50,270–49,910, while resistance is at Rs 50,940–51,120. Silver has support at Rs 57,880-57,250, while resistance is at Rs 59,050–59,610.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​