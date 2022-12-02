 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

Gold Prices Today: Precious metals to remain range-bound as investors eye US employment data

Sandip Das
Dec 02, 2022 / 10:05 AM IST

Any correction in precious metals prices could be a good buying opportunity today. Gold has support at Rs 52000 and resistance at Rs 56000, said Nirpendra Yadav of Swastika Investmart.

Gold prices were flat on December 2 in the international markets but set for their best week in three ahead of the US jobs report, helped by the dollar's retreat on expectations that the US Federal Reserve will slow the pace of interest rate hikes.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,800.78 per ounce as of 0037 GMT, after hitting its highest level since August 10 earlier in the session. US gold futures were steady at $1,814.60.

At 09:49 am, gold contracts were trading 0.31 percent higher on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 53,405 for 10 grams. Silver added 0.15 percent at Rs 64,000 a kilogram.

Track Live Gold Prices Here

Trading Strategy

Ravindra V.Rao, CMT, EPAT VP-Head Commodity Research Kotak Securities