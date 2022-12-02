Gold Prices Today: Precious metals to remain range-bound as investors eye US employment data

Gold prices were flat on December 2 in the international markets but set for their best week in three ahead of the US jobs report, helped by the dollar's retreat on expectations that the US Federal Reserve will slow the pace of interest rate hikes.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,800.78 per ounce as of 0037 GMT, after hitting its highest level since August 10 earlier in the session. US gold futures were steady at $1,814.60.

At 09:49 am, gold contracts were trading 0.31 percent higher on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 53,405 for 10 grams. Silver added 0.15 percent at Rs 64,000 a kilogram.

Trading Strategy

Ravindra V.Rao, CMT, EPAT VP-Head Commodity Research Kotak Securities

COMEX Gold trades mildly lower today after a solid 3.16% gain yesterday. Gold has moved close to 4-month highs near $1820 amid weakness in dollar and fall in US treasury yields. Additionally, disappointing economic data prints from US is cementing the expectation of a slower pace in rate hikes. US ISM manufacturing PMI data release indicated contraction as the November print came at 49 as compared to the previous figure of 50.2. Economists had forecasted a print of 49.8. Focus now shifts to the non-farm payrolls report scheduled to be released later in the day. Forecast is for a slight moderation in the job numbers which might be positive for bullion. However, any rise in job numbers or a decrease in unemployment rate might trigger short covering in US dollar and a correction in gold price.

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities

Gold and silver prices were sharply higher on Thursday, with gold notching a 3.5-month high and silver a six-month high. A declining US dollar index, higher crude oil prices and falling US Treasury yields are all boosting the precious metals markets. A dovish signal by the US central bank is also fueling the metals market bulls.

Traders and investors will be closely watching the US employment report from the Labor Department on Friday. Gold has support at $1788-1774 while resistance is at $1818-1828. Silver has support at $22.22-21.92, while resistance is at $22.78-22.94. In rupee terms, gold has support at Rs 53,250, 53,080 while resistance is at Rs 53,550, 53,680. Silver has support at Rs 63,650-63,180, while resistance is at Rs 64,920–65,440.

Nirpendra Yadav, Senior Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart

Gold prices have come close to their highest level of Rs 56000 by breaking the limited range running for nine months. According to the World Gold Council, major central banks have bought large amounts of gold to avoid rising inflation supporting the bullion prices. On the other hand, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has softened his stance on monetary policy. He has spoken of a lower rate cut in the upcoming Fed meeting to see the effect of the interest rate hikes on the economy in the coming year. However, the Fed chair cautioned that interest peak could be higher than expected earlier if inflation does not ease further.

Any correction in precious metals prices could be a good buying opportunity today. Gold has support at Rs 52000 and resistance at Rs 56000. Silver has support at Rs 62000 and resistance at Rs 68000.

