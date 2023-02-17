 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gold Prices Today: Precious metals to edge lower in near term as investors expect hawkish monetary policy

Sandip Das
Feb 17, 2023 / 10:03 AM IST

Manoj Kumar Jain of Prithvi Finmart Commodity Research expects gold and silver prices to remain weak due to the strong dollar and could show further weakness in the upcoming sessions.

Gold prices fell on February 17 in the international markets and were set for a weekly drop, as a firmer dollar and worries of more interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve clouded the outlook for non-yielding bullion.

Spot gold was down 0.3 percent at $1,832.42 per ounce, as of 0051 GMT. Bullion has fallen 1.7 percent this week. US gold futures fell 0.6 percent to $1,841.

At 09:53 am, gold was down 0.61 percent on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 55,884 for 10 grams, while silver was trading lower by 0.85 percent at Rs 65,078 per kilogram.

