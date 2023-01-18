 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

Gold Prices Today: Precious metals may edge higher amid macro woes; yellow metal sees resistance at Rs 56,580

Sandip Das
Jan 18, 2023 / 10:07 AM IST

Manoj Kumar Jain, Prithvi Finmart Commodity Research suggests buying silver around Rs 69000 with a stop loss of Rs 68550 on a closing basis for target of Rs 70000.

Representative image

Gold prices inched lower on Wednesday in the international markets as the US dollar firmed up, while expectations of a slowdown in the pace of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes limited the losses.

At 10:01am, gold was trading 0.24 percent lower on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 56,215 for 10 grams, while silver was almost flat, down 0.01 percent at Rs 69,179 a kilogram.

Spot gold dipped 0.3 percent to $1,902.79 per ounce, as of 0256 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.2 percent to $1,906.00.

Track Live Gold Prices Here

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities

Gold and silver prices fell on Tuesday as the dollar ticked up, while investors still sought direction from the US Federal Reserve's rate hike path. The dollar index gained 0.2 percent, making gold more expensive for overseas buyers, while benchmark 10-year yields also moved up.