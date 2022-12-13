 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

Gold Prices Today: Precious metals likely to witness profit booking ahead of US inflation data

Sandip Das
Dec 13, 2022 / 11:30 AM IST

Gold has resistance at Rs 54,300 and support at Rs 53,700. Silver has resistance at Rs 68,500 and support at Rs 66,800, said Nirpendra Yadav of Swastika Investmart

Gold, gold prices

Gold was trading a tad higher in the Indian market on December 13 while prices remained changed in the international market, as investors maintained caution ahead of US inflation data and the Federal Reserve's policy decision.

At 11.11 am, gold contracts were trading 0.08 percent higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 54,177 for 10 grams. Silver had added 0.61 percent at Rs 68,200 a kilogram.

Spot gold was steady at $1,781.66 a troy ounce, while US gold futures were up 0.1 percent at $1,793.40.

Track Live Gold Prices Here

Prathamesh Mallya, AVP- Research, Non-Agri Commodities, and Currencies, Angel One

After ending the previous week on a high, the yellow metal slipped on December 12, as gold snapped its winning streak, ending 0.86 percent lower, at $1,781.2 an ounce.