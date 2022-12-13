Gold Prices Today: Precious metals likely to witness profit booking ahead of US inflation data

Gold was trading a tad higher in the Indian market on December 13 while prices remained changed in the international market, as investors maintained caution ahead of US inflation data and the Federal Reserve's policy decision.

At 11.11 am, gold contracts were trading 0.08 percent higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 54,177 for 10 grams. Silver had added 0.61 percent at Rs 68,200 a kilogram.

Spot gold was steady at $1,781.66 a troy ounce, while US gold futures were up 0.1 percent at $1,793.40.

Prathamesh Mallya, AVP- Research, Non-Agri Commodities, and Currencies, Angel One

After ending the previous week on a high, the yellow metal slipped on December 12, as gold snapped its winning streak, ending 0.86 percent lower, at $1,781.2 an ounce.

Investors remain cautious in a busy week as attention turns to the US inflation data and the Federal Reserve's monetary-policy decision. At its final meeting of 2022, the US central bank is expected to raise interest rates by 50 basis points. Since the opportunity cost of owning the non-yielding asset reduces with lower rates, bullion generally benefits. We expect gold to trade lower towards Rs 53,890 levels, a break of which could prompt the price to slip to Rs 53,720. Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT VP-Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities COMEX gold traded 1 percent lower in the previous session as traders await the US CPI print to be released later in the day and the outcome of the FOMC meeting on December 14. Early on December 13, gold was trading flat near $1,792. Gold has been trading range-bound between $1,820 and $1,780 since the start of the previous week as better-than-expected US economic data print supported the dollar and 10-year treasury yields recover from lower levels. The US inflation data would be an important market mover, as a softer print would support the belief that inflation was moderating. As per the forecast, US CPI YoY is expected to have moderated to 7.3 percent in November from 7.7 percent in October. If the data comes better than expected, the dollar may continue its downward move, whereas gold may resume its upward rally. Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Gold and silver prices eased on December 12 on the back of some profit-taking by the shorter-term futures traders and a firm US dollar index. Major central banks will this week complete the most aggressive year of interest-rate hikes in four decades in their fight against inflation, which has slowed down economies. Another major US data point this week will be the consumer price index report for November. CPI is seen coming in up 7.3 percent, year-on-year. We expect bullion prices to remain volatile during the day. Gold has support at $1,772-17,64, while resistance is at $1,794-1,808. Silver has support at $23.10-22.82, while resistance is at $23.55-23.78. In rupee terms, gold has support at Rs 53,780-53,650, while resistance is at Rs 54,280, 54-450. Silver has support at Rs 67,150-66,580, while resistance is at Rs 68,320–68,880. Nirpendra Yadav, Senior Research Analyst, Swastika Investmart On December 12, the US dollar index gained marginally with CPI data forecasted lower, while precious metals remained down. The equity market rose on lower inflation expectations and accepting slower rate hikes by the US Fed amid worries of looming recession fear. Profit booking is expected in bullion ahead of inflation data. Gold has resistance at Rs 54,300 and support at Rs 53,700. Silver has resistance at Rs 68,500 and support at Rs 66,800. (With agency inputs) Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

Sandip Das

