 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

Gold Prices Today: Precious metals likely to remain bullish in near term, buy on dips

Sandip Das
Jan 16, 2023 / 10:58 AM IST

Looking at the fundamentals and weakness in the dollar, gold and silver can maintain their bullish momentum in the upcoming sessions. A buy-on-dips strategy is suggested in precious metals, says Manoj Kumar Jain of Prithvi Finmart Commodity Research

Gold, gold prices

Gold was trading 0.3 percent up in India in the morning trade on January 16 as it held near a nine-month high in the international market, aided by expectations of slower interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve.

At 9.35 am, gold was trading 0.3 percent higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 56,495 for 10 grams after hitting a lifetime high on January 13 in intraday trade. Silver added 0.71 percent at Rs 69,918 a kilogram.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,918.60 an ounce, as of 0014 GMT. Earlier, prices had hit $1,922.25, the highest since April 2022. US gold futures were down 0.1 percent at $1,920.10.

Track Live Gold Prices Here

Manoj Kumar Jain, Prithvi Finmart Commodity Research

Gold and silver prices settled on a positive note in the international markets. February gold futures contract settled at $1,923.35 a troy ounce, up 1.29 percent and March silver futures contract settled at $24.415 a troy ounce, up 1.71 percent. Domestic markets also settled on a positive note.