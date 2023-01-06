 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gold Prices Today: Precious metal to stay volatile as cautious investors eye US jobs data

Sandip Das
Jan 06, 2023

Gold has support at Rs 55,050-54,800 and resistance at Rs 55,500-55,750, while silver has support at Rs 67,550-67,100 and resistance at Rs 68,660-69,200, said Manoj Kumar Jain of Prithvi Finmart Commodity Research

Gold was trading a tad higher in India on January 6 morning even as prices remained unchanged in the international market as cautious investors positioned themselves for key US jobs data. The safe-haven metal, however, was on track for a third straight weekly gain.

At 9.48 am, gold was trading 0.14 percent higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 55,365 for 10 grams. Silver was up 0.52 percent at Rs 68,429 a kilogram.

Spot gold held its ground at $1,833.36 per troy ounce, as of 0035 GMT. For the week, so far, it is up about 0.5 percent. US gold futures were 0.2 percent lower at $1,837.40.

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd

Gold and silver prices ended sharply lower on January 5 due to profit-taking after the recent upsurge that pushed the yellow metal to a six-month high earlier this week and silver to an eight-month peak.