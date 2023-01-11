 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gold Prices Today: Precious metal to remain volatile as investors await US inflation data

Sandip Das
Jan 11, 2023 / 10:42 AM IST

Gold has support at Rs 55,640-55,450 and resistance is at Rs 56,120, 56,350. Silver has support at Rs 68,450-68,020, while resistance is at Rs 69,520–69,980, says Rahul Kalantri of Mehta Equities

Gold was trading flat in Indian as well as international markets on January 11 morning as traders awaited key US inflation data due the next day to gauge the Federal Reserve's rate hike stance.

At 10:30 am, gold was trading 0.02 percent higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 55,725 for 10 grams. Silver added 0.3 percent at Rs 68,565 a kilogram.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,876.49 a troy ounce, at 0023 GMT, while US gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $1,881.30.

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities

On January 10, gold traded steady, while silver prices were marginally weak on normal corrective pullbacks and consolidation after recent gains. A firm US dollar index and an uptick in the US treasury yields weighed negatively on bullion prices.