Gold Prices Today: Precious metal to remain volatile ahead of US jobless claim data

Sandip Das
Feb 16, 2023 / 10:40 AM IST

Gold to expected to trade sideways to positive. On MCX, April gold Future has support at Rs 56,020 and resistance at Rs 56,700, Saumil Gandhi of HDFC Securities has said

Gold was trading a tad higher on February 16 from a five-week low in the international market as well as in India. At 10.21 am, gold was up 0.08 percent on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 56,170 for 10 grams, while silver was trading higher by 0.44 percent at Rs 65,712 per kilogram.

Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,841.32 an ounce, while US gold futures were 0.3 percent higher at $1,850.70 at 0216 GMT.

Gains, however, were limited due to stronger-than-expected retail sales data and signs of sticky inflation in the US, which spurred fears of more interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, pushing up treasury yields.

