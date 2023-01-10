 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gold Prices Today: Precious metal to remain volatile ahead of the Fed chairman's speech

Sandip Das
Jan 10, 2023 / 10:12 AM IST

Gold and silver will remain volatile ahead of the Fed chairman's speech, with support for the yellow metal at around Rs 55,660-55,440, says Manoj Kumar Jain of Prithvi Finmart Commodity Research

Gold was trading steady in Indian and international markets on January 10 morning, with cautious traders focusing on Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell's speech for insights into the US central bank's rate-hike trajectory.

At 9.56 am, gold was trading flat on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 55,862 for 10 grams. Silver was down 0.6 percent at Rs 68,490 a kilogram.

Spot gold held its ground at $1,872.79 a troy ounce at 0333 GMT while US futures were trading flat at $1,877.70.

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd

Both precious metals traded steady on January 9, with gold hitting a fresh seven-month high after a sell-off in the dollar index. Silver witnessed mild profit-taking at higher levels. The dollar index extended its fall and slipped below the 103 mark, supporting the precious metals.