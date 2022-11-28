 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

Gold Prices Today: Precious metal prices to remain volatile ahead of the US GDP data, support around Rs 52,920-52,800

Sandip Das
Nov 28, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST

Manoj Kumar Jain of Prithvi Finmart Commodity Research expects gold and silver to remain volatile this week ahead of the US quarterly GDP data and ADP non-farm employment data and continue to hold their respective support levels.

Gold, gold prices

Gold prices slipped on November 28 in the international markets, as a stronger US dollar made the greenback-priced metal more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,752.66 per ounce, as of 0016 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.1 percent to $1,751.80.

At 10:03 am, gold contracts were trading 0.21 percent lower on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 52,433 for 10 grams. Silver shed 0.43 percent at Rs 61,410 a kilogram.

Track Live Gold Prices Here

Trading Strategy

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities