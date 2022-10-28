Gold Prices Today: Precious metal prices might see profit booking amid rebound in dollar index

Gold, gold prices

Gold prices were flat on October 28 in the international markets but headed for a second week of gains, as weak US economic data fanned expectations that the Federal Reserve might ease the aggressive pace of raising interest rates beginning December.

Spot gold was flat at $1,663.22 per ounce, as of 0130 GMT but it was up 0.4 percent for the week so far.

At 09:37 am, gold contracts were trading 0.09 percent higher on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 50,785 for 10 grams and silver added 0.3 percent at Rs 58,451 a kilogram.

Trading Strategy

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities

Gold and silver prices witnessed sideways movement on Thursday following positive US economic data that kept investors’ spirits high. Additionally, the dollar index recovered some ground after diving to a fresh five-week low at 109.535.

Gold hovered around the $1660 area and silver at $19.50, though capped by the release of the US Advance Q3 GDP, which exceeded estimates with the economy growing by 2.6 percent. Gold and silver prices might see some profit booking in today's sessions due to rebound in the dollar index.

Gold has support at $1654-1642, while resistance is at $1678-1688. Silver has support at $19.34-19.15, while resistance is at $19.82-19.95. In rupee terms gold has support at Rs 50,520-50,350, while resistance is at Rs 50,840, 51,080. Silver has support at Rs 57,570-56,980, while resistance is at Rs 58,680–58,980.

Nirpendra Yadav, Senior Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart

The US dollar index gained 0.55 percent as European Central Bank raised its interest rate by 0.75 percent yesterday. US quarterly GDP data remain better than forecast while durable goods orders and unemployment claims remained weak supporting the precious metals. Gradually rising Crude oil prices also support precious metals. Today's trend in precious metals may remain upside. Gold has support at Rs 50300 and resistance at Rs 51000. Silver has support at Rs 57700 and resistance at Rs 59000.

