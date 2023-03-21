 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gold Prices Today: Precious metal may remain volatile ahead of Fed meet outcome

Sandip Das
Mar 21, 2023 / 10:13 AM IST

Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities expects gold prices to consolidate in upper range with positive bias before the Fed policy outcome.

Gold and silver prices may remain volatile this week

Gold prices edged down in international markets on March 21 ahead of the Federal Reserve policy meeting outcome on March 22. Investors expect the US central bank to pause raising interest rates given the recent upheaval in the US banking system.

Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,977.69 per ounce, as of 0044 GMT. US gold futures also fell 0.1 percent to $1,981.30.

At 9:52 am, gold was up 0.23 percent on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 59,641 for 10 grams, while silver added 0.14 percent to Rs 68,935 a kilogram.

