Gold Prices Today: Marginal uptick in early hours; Omicron spike likely to lend support

Gold prices held steady on January 3 in the international markets as higher US Treasury yields offset the safe-haven buying sentiment fuelled by an Omicron-driven surge in COVID-19 infections around the world.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold contracts were down 0.1 percent, trading at Rs 48,052 for 10 grams at 9.44am on January 3. Silver futures slipped 0.35 percent to Rs 62,440 a kilogram.

COMEX gold traded marginally lower near $1826 per troy ounce after a 0.8 percent gain in the previous session. Gold trades in a range as support from safe-haven buying on the back of rising virus concerns and stress in China’s property market is countered by gains in the US dollar index.

The metal has broken past its recent range to $1,780-1,820/oz, reflecting strong upward momentum. It may, however, struggle to build momentum if the dollar recovers further, said Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

Trading Strategy

Ravi Singh, Vice-President & Head of Research, ShareIndia

Gold prices are trading in a tight range and low volatility. The consolidation and technical setup suggest that a bullish run is pending in the near term. The momentum indicators on the daily charts are show a possible buying surge in gold prices.

Buy zone above Rs 48,200 for target of Rs 48,500

Sell zone below Rs 47,900 for target of Rs 47,600

Amit Khare, AVP- Research Commodities, Ganganagar Commodity Limited

According to the daily technical chart, gold and silver are ready for some profit-booking. Momentum indicator RSI is also indicating the same on the hourly as well as daily chart. So, traders are advised to create fresh sell positions near given resistance levels, traders should focus important technical levels.

February gold closing price – Rs 48,099, Support 1 - Rs 47,900, Support 2 - Rs 47,700, Resistance 1 - Rs 48,200, Resistance 2 - Rs 48,350.

March Silver closing price – Rs 62,660, Support 1 - Rs 62,200, Support 2 - Rs 61,800, Resistance 1 - Rs 62,800, Resistance 2 - Rs 63,200.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​