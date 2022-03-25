Gold Prices Today: Macro trends fuel safe-haven rush; investors may buy on dips

Gold, Gold Prices

Gold stayed on course for a third weekly gain in the international markets on March 25, as the Russia-Ukraine conflict escalated and spike in oil prices fuelled demand for bullion as a safe-haven asset and an inflation hedge.

Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,960.84 per ounce. US gold futures were flat at $1,961.70.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold contracts were marginally down 0.06 percent at Rs 52,049 for 10 gram at 9:43 am and silver added 0.25 percent at Rs 69,490 a kilogram.

COMEX gold traded mixed near $1960/oz after a 1.3 percent gain on Thursday. Supporting gold price is safe-haven buying, virus concerns, inflationary pressure, continuing ETF inflows and US restrictions on gold dealings with Russia. However, weighing on the price is higher bond yields and the Fed’s aggressive monetary tightening stance.

Gold has broken past the $1950/oz level which shows strong positive momentum however a sustained rise may be challenged by Fed’s hawkish stance and some pause in crude prices, said Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

Trading Strategy

Amit Khare, AVP- Research Commodities, Ganganagar Commodity

Market is very volatile now a days due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis. As per technical chart, gold and silver are now showing some strength and ready for pullback rally, momentum indicator RSI is also indicating the same on the hourly as well as daily chart, so traders are advised to create fresh buy positions near given support levels, traders should focus important technical levels.

April Gold closing price Rs 52,078, Support 1 - Rs 51,900, Support 2 - Rs 51,700, Resistance 1 - Rs 52,200, Resistance 2 - Rs 52,500.

May Silver closing price Rs 69,320, Support 1 - Rs 69,000, Support 2 - Rs 68,400, Resistance 1 - Rs 69,700, Resistance 2 - Rs 70,300

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities

Gold and silver prices are sharply higher in Thursday trading session, as safe-haven demand is featured amid marketplace risk aversion that remains elevated amid the Russia-Ukraine war. Sharp gains in crude oil prices this week are also bullish for the metals markets, even though oil prices backed off today. April gold futures were up by $26.70 at $1,964.00 and May silver was up by $0.736 at $25.925 an ounce.

Technically, April gold futures hit a two-week high and saw a bullish upside breakout from the recent sideways trading range. Bulls have the firm overall near-term technical advantage. We expect both precious metals to remain firm in upcoming sessions.

Gold has support at $1937.40-1922, while resistance at $1,976-1,988 per troy ounce. Silver has support at $25.50-25.25, while resistance is at $25.98-26.20. In rupee terms gold has support at Rs 51,820–51,650, while resistance is at Rs 52,220–52,330. Silver has support at Rs 68,474- 68,120 while resistance is at Rs 69,635–70,100.

Manoj Kumar Jain of Prithvi Finmart Commodity Research

Gold and silver extended their gains amid inflation worries and uncertainty due to the Russia-Ukraine war. Both the precious metals settled on a positive note in the international markets. We expect precious metals to remain positive and any dip would be a buying opportunity. Gold has support at $1945-1933 per troy ounce and resistance at $1974-1988 per troy ounce while silver is having support at $25.55-25.20 per troy ounce and resistance at $26.30-26.66 per troy ounce.

At MCX, gold has support at Rs 51880-51660 and resistance at Rs 52280-52500 while silver has support at Rs 68800-68450 and resistance at Rs 69660-70400. We suggest buying gold on dips around Rs 51880 with a stop loss of Rs 51650 on a closing basis for the target of Rs 52440 and silver around Rs 68900 with a stop loss of Rs 68400 on a closing basis for target of Rs 70400.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​