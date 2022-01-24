Gold Prices Today: Higher bond yields to cap yellow metal prices

Gold was little changed on January 24 in the international market as investors awaited the US Federal Reserve's meeting outcome for confirmation on its interest rate hike path, while concerns over inflation and Russia-Ukraine tensions kept bullion's safe-haven allure intact.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold contracts were trading higher by 0.17 percent to Rs 48,333 for 10 grams at 9.44 am and silver futures slipped 0.22 percent to Rs 64,662 a kilogram.

COMEX gold trades marginally higher near $1,835/oz after last week’s rally. Gold trades higher supported by geopolitical tensions relating to Russia, increasing inflation concerns, rising virus cases, sell-off in equities and pick up in ETF buying. However, weighing on price is higher bond yields and increased expectations of Fed’s monetary tightening. Gold has stalled near $1850/oz level and some correction is possible amid positioning ahead of Fed’s monetary policy meeting, said Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

Trading Strategy

Ravi Singh, Vice President & Head of Research at ShareIndia

Gold prices in India have capped its downside compared to the fall in COMEX gold prices because of some relief from rupee depreciation. The Fed is the key factor to determine gold price trends as Covid worries are diminishing. Gold prices traded under pressure after the Fed announced hikes in key interest rates by 2023. We expect gold to remain bullish this week.

Buy zone near Rs 48000 for target of Rs 48300

Sell zone below Rs 47800 for target of Rs 47600

Amit Khare, AVP- Research Commodities, Ganganagar Commodity

Gold and silver showed negative movement on the January 21 trading session. On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), February gold contracts closed slightly down by 0.27% at Rs 48,249 for 10 grams. While March contract silver futures closed at Rs 64,806 a kilogram, 0.88% down. Gold and silver prices are showing some profit booking on daily technical chart, momentum indicator RSI is also indicating the same on the hourly as well as daily chart. So, traders are advised to book their longs and can create fresh sell near given resistance levels. Traders should focus important technical levels.

February gold closing price Rs 48249, Support 1 - Rs 48140, Support 2 - Rs 48000, Resistance 1 - Rs 48350, Resistance 2 - Rs 48500.

March silver closing price Rs 64806, Support 1 - Rs 64350, Support 2 - Rs 64000, Resistance 1 - Rs 65000, Resistance 2 - Rs 65400.

Manoj Kumar Jain, Prithvi Finmart Commodity Research

Gold and silver on January 21 settled on a weaker note in the international markets. Gold February futures contract were settled at $1,835.90 per troy ounce, down by 0.36% and silver March futures contract were settled at $24.36 per troy ounce, down by 1.46%. We expect both the precious metals to remain volatile this week ahead of the Fed policy meeting but hold its key support levels. Gold has support at $1822-1810 and resistance at $1845-1858 per troy ounce. Silver has support at $24.20-23.88 and resistance is at $24.70-25.00 per troy ounce.

At MCX, gold has support at Rs 48055-47900 and resistance at Rs 47500-47700. Silver has support at Rs 64500-64100 and resistance at Rs 65220-65700. We suggest buying gold around Rs 48100 with a stop loss of Rs 47880 for target of Rs 48660 and silver around Rs 64400 with a stop loss of Rs 63900 for target of Rs 65500.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​