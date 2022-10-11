Gold Prices Today: Global political tensions to support precious metals as investors eye US inflation data

Representative image

Gold prices were flat on Tuesday in the international markets, pinned near a one-week low hit in the previous session, as a firmer dollar and the prospect of further oversized rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve sapped the zero-yielding asset's appeal.

Spot gold was flat at $1,668.29 per ounce as of 0143 GMT. Prices fell 1.6% on Monday, their biggest one-day percentage decline since September 23. US gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,679.60 per ounce.

At 09:52 am, gold contracts were trading 0.34 percent lower on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 50,848 for 10 grams and silver shed 0.87 percent at Rs 58,587 a kilogram.

Trading Strategy

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities

Gold and silver prices were sharply lower on Monday. The safe-haven metals were hit hard by a higher US dollar index, rising US Treasury yields and weaker crude oil prices. The Russia-Ukraine war has escalated as Russia launched missiles into several Ukrainian cities. In the meantime, North Korea has test-fired ballistic missiles to provoke the West in an already-tense global geopolitical environment. The dollar index is comfortably trading 113 marks while 10-year bond yields crosses 3.95%.

Traders are looking ahead to key US inflation reports on Wednesday and Thursday that will provide lucid guidance for further direction. Gold has support at $1,655-1,642 and resistance at $1,678-1,686. Silver has support at $19.10-18.88 and resistance at $19.72-19.95.

In rupee terms, gold has support at Rs 50,720-50,540 while resistance is at Rs 51,210, 51,350. Silver has support at Rs 58,450-57,940 while resistance is at Rs 59,480–59,850.

Nirpendra Yadav, Senior Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart

Precious metals slipped as the US dollar index rebounded after two weeks' correction. US benchmark treasury yield looks firm. Day trend in precious metals may remain down. Gold has support at Rs 50,600 and resistance at Rs 51,300. Silver has support at Rs 58,400 and resistance at Rs 60,200.

Prathamesh Mallya, AVP- Research, Non-Agri Commodities, and Currencies, Angel One

Gold prices continue to extend the weakness for the third day straight, as prices slip over 1 percent to conclude the day at $1,668 per ounce. As pressure increases over a stronger currency and the possibility of additional rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve rises, prices have fallen to levels near their 1-week lows, reducing demand for the zero-yielding asset.

However, after the US labour data came in stronger than expected, attention is now on inflation data, which is due this week. The US Federal Reserve is clear that a tightening of monetary policy is required to reduce inflation, but the direction and degree of rate hikes will continue to rely on data.

We expect gold to trade lower towards Rs 50,610 levels, and its breach could prompt the price to move lower to Rs 50,320 levels.

