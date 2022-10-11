English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

    Gold Prices Today: Global political tensions to support precious metals as investors eye US inflation data

    Gold has support at Rs 50,720-50,540 and resistance at Rs 51,210 and 51,350. Silver has support at Rs 58,450-57,940 and resistance at Rs 59,480–59,850, said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities at Mehta Equities.

    Sandip Das
    October 11, 2022 / 10:09 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Gold prices were flat on Tuesday in the international markets, pinned near a one-week low hit in the previous session, as a firmer dollar and the prospect of further oversized rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve sapped the zero-yielding asset's appeal.

    Spot gold was flat at $1,668.29 per ounce as of 0143 GMT. Prices fell 1.6% on Monday, their biggest one-day percentage decline since September 23. US gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,679.60 per ounce.

    At 09:52 am, gold contracts were trading 0.34 percent lower on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 50,848 for 10 grams and silver shed 0.87 percent at Rs 58,587 a kilogram.

    Track Live Gold Prices Here

    Trading Strategy

    Close

    Related stories

    Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities

    Gold and silver prices were sharply lower on Monday. The safe-haven metals were hit hard by a higher US dollar index, rising US Treasury yields and weaker crude oil prices. The Russia-Ukraine war has escalated as Russia launched missiles into several Ukrainian cities. In the meantime, North Korea has test-fired ballistic missiles to provoke the West in an already-tense global geopolitical environment. The dollar index is comfortably trading 113 marks while 10-year bond yields crosses 3.95%.

    Traders are looking ahead to key US inflation reports on Wednesday and Thursday that will provide lucid guidance for further direction. Gold has support at $1,655-1,642 and resistance at $1,678-1,686. Silver has support at $19.10-18.88 and resistance at $19.72-19.95.

    In rupee terms, gold has support at Rs 50,720-50,540 while resistance is at Rs 51,210, 51,350. Silver has support at Rs 58,450-57,940 while resistance is at Rs 59,480–59,850.

    Nirpendra Yadav, Senior Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart

    Precious metals slipped as the US dollar index rebounded after two weeks' correction. US benchmark treasury yield looks firm. Day trend in precious metals may remain down. Gold has support at Rs 50,600 and resistance at Rs 51,300. Silver has support at Rs 58,400 and resistance at Rs 60,200.

    Prathamesh Mallya, AVP- Research, Non-Agri Commodities, and Currencies, Angel One

    Gold prices continue to extend the weakness for the third day straight, as prices slip over 1 percent to conclude the day at $1,668 per ounce. As pressure increases over a stronger currency and the possibility of additional rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve rises, prices have fallen to levels near their 1-week lows, reducing demand for the zero-yielding asset.

    However, after the US labour data came in stronger than expected, attention is now on inflation data, which is due this week. The US Federal Reserve is clear that a tightening of monetary policy is required to reduce inflation, but the direction and degree of rate hikes will continue to rely on data.

    We expect gold to trade lower towards Rs 50,610 levels, and its breach could prompt the price to move lower to Rs 50,320 levels.

    (With agency inputs)

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
    Sandip Das
    Tags: #Commodities #Gold
    first published: Oct 11, 2022 10:09 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.